After President nod for RS consideration of his Compulsory Voting Bill, BJP MP’s hope soars

President Draupadi Murmu has recommended for consideration of a private member bill, Compulsory Voting Bill, 2022, by the Rajya Sabha. It was introduced in the Upper House by BJP MP Deepak Prakash on July 22.

According to the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Bulletin Part II, issued on August 26, Secretary-General PC Mody received a letter dated August 11 from the Union minister of law and justice, Kiren Rijiju, which stated: “The President having been informed of the subject matter of the Compulsory Voting Bill, 2022 recommends consideration of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha under clause (3) of the article 117 of the Constitution of India.”

This is a constitutional requirement before the consideration and passage in a House of any bill which has financial implications.

Article 117 of the Constitution is related to special provisions with regard to the financial bills. Its clause 3 states that “A Bill which, if enacted and brought into operation, would involve expenditure from the revenues of India shall not be passed by either House of Parliament unless the President has recommended to that House the consideration of the Bill”.

Prakash also got a letter dated August 29 from a Rajya Sabha Secretariat under secretary, Ashish Desh Raj, informing him that “President has been pleased to recommend under clause 3 of the article 117 of the Constitution of India for the consideration of Compulsory Voting Bill, 2022 which was introduced by you (Prakash) on July 22 in the Rajya Sabha.”

Explaining the rationale for his bill, Prakash, who is also the Jharkhand BJP chief, told The Indian Express: “It is always seen that despite several initiatives of the government only 60 per cent voting takes place. There are many countries such as Australia, Mexico, Greece among others, where it is mandatory for the electorates to vote. In my bill there are provisions of punishment for those who don’t vote and reward for those who do.”



However, a previous private member bill proposing the same, The Compulsory Voting Bill, 2019, introduced by BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal on 12 July, 2019, in the Lok Sabha was later withdrawn by him from the House when the Narendra Modi-led government said it was not practical to implement its provisions. The then Union minister of state for law and justice,S P Singh Baghel, had said he “agreed with the sentiment of the members on compulsory voting but it was not practical to penalise people for not exercising their franchise” and that it might be “against the spirit of democracy”.

Prakash’s Compulsory Voting Bill is reportedly the 17th private member bill on the same issue that have been introduced in Parliament since 1998. All of them were withdrawn or got lapsed.

Prakash told the Express that he was not aware of Baghel’s comments. He said, “Since the bill’s proposed expenditure will be borne by the Consolidated Fund of India, the President has to give an assent (for its consideration in the House),” even as he expressed hope that finally the party-led government would “introduce it in the Lok Sabha as a government bill”.

Prakash’s Compulsory Voting Bill, 2022 states that “The Bill, therefore, if enacted, will involve expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India. It is estimated that an annual recurring expenditure of about rupees eight thousand crore is likely to be involved. A non-recurring expenditure of about rupees five thousand crore is also likely to be involved.”

According to the bill, any person failing to cast his vote in an election shall be liable to a “fine of five hundred rupees, or two day’s imprisonment, or forfeiture of his ration card or be rendered ineligible for contesting any election for a period of ten years from the date of his conviction; be ineligible for entitlement to any welfare scheme announced by the appropriate Government from time to time”. In case the person is a government employee, the punishment provisions would include forfeiture of ten days’ salary or delay in promotion for a period of two years, the bill states.

On the other hand, the bill states that if any voter who, despite his illness or physical incapacity has voted, or any person who voted in all elections held during a period of fifteen years ‘preceding the commencement of this Act’ without any break, shall be “(a) given preference in jobs in the services under the Central Government; and (b) given preference in admission to the institutions of higher education”.

The priority of Prakash’s bill, along with other private member bills, for being taken up and considered by the Upper House would now be determined by a draw of lots as per the procedure, which would take place during the winter session of Parliament.