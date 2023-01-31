President Droupadi Murmu to Parliament: ‘India now has govt that is fearless and decisive’

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, saying that it “respects honesty” and is “stable, fearless and decisive, and works to fulfil big dreams”.

The President said the Union government was committed to providing transparent and corruption-free governance focussed on people who are poor and downtrodden, and women, and urged citizens to build a developed India – with strong connections to its past glory but without losing modern concepts – by the time the country celebrates the centenary of its Independence.

“By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be ‘aatma nirbhar’ and capable to fulfil its humanitarian duties,” President Murmu told MPs who assembled in the Central Hall of Parliament as the Budget Session began.

“That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society and the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time,” said the President.

While concluding her speech, the President urged parliamentarians to set difficult goals and work to achieve them. “In this Parliament, which is the heart of our democracy, it should be our endeavour to set goals that seem difficult and achieve them. We should try to accomplish today what is to be done tomorrow. What others are still thinking of doing, we Indians should accomplish before them,” she said.

In an address that focussed on the BJP-led government’s achievements and welfare initiatives for different sections of society, the President said India’s self-confidence was at its peak as the world is looking at her. “Today, India’s self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world,” President Murmu told Parliament. She added that India, while holding the presidency of the G-20, would work with all members of the G-20 to find solutions for global problems.

The President said, “India now has a government which is stable, fearless and decisive and which works to fulfil big dreams. It has a government which respects honesty and works to solve the poor’s problems and empower them permanently.”

Lauding the electorate for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms, the President listed the programs like PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, Har Ghar Jal and PM Kissan Samman Nidhi among others. She also referred to the measures that provide honour and support to the tribal community and emphasised that the Union government’s focus was equally on preserving the country’s heritage while embracing modern technology.

Listing the Central government’s initiatives for “nation-building”, the President said it had not discriminated against no one and had worked for every section of the society. Murmu’s speech also had a special focus on the government’s welfare measures for women.

“The world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today India’s being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism,” the President said.