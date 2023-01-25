In R-day address, President lauds Constitution, says ‘has withstood test of time’

India has succeeded as a democratic republic because various creeds and different languages have not divided it, but only united the country, President Droupadi Murmu said, in her address on the eve of Republic Day. “That essence was at the heart of the Constitution, which has withstood the test of time,” she said.

In her first such address as President, ahead of the 74th Republic Day, President Murmu also said that those who shaped the modern Indian mind had welcomed progressive ideas from abroad and from all directions, “following the Vedic advice, ‘Let noble thoughts come to us from all directions’”. “A long and profound thought process culminated in our Constitution,” she added.

Freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi had not just secured Independence but also freed the country from “imposed values and narrow-world views”, Murmu said. “Revolutionaries and reformers joined hands with visionaries and idealists to help us learn about our age-old values of peace, brotherhood and equality.”

The President lauded the fact that “the spirit of India” had not been daunted by countless challenges such as high levels of poverty and illiteracy — “among the many ill-effects of long foreign rule” — or by its diversity. “Such a diverse multitude of people coming together as one nation remains unprecedented. We did so with a belief that we are, after all, one; that we are all Indians.”

The first President from the tribal community, who took over in July, Murmu lauded the Central government’s initiatives for the women and marginalised, and said gender equality was no longer a mere slogan. “During my visits to various states, educational institutions and while meeting delegations of various professionals, I am amazed by the confidence of young women. I have no doubt that they are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India. What miracles cannot be achieved if this half of the population is encouraged to contribute to nation-building?”

She urged people to learn from the tribal communities, especially about protecting nature, and said like women, the government is working to empower marginalised communities such as the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The President also lauded the economic growth the country had achieved despite the pandemic crisis. “Most sectors of the economy have shaken off the pandemic effect. India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and proactive interventions from the Government,” she said.

While talking about the Coronavirus, the President said India had no reason to fear the virus as “we have learned in this period that our leadership, our scientists and doctors, our administrators and ‘Corona Warriors’ will make every possible effort to meet any situation”, while remaining on the alert.

Speaking about the committee that prepared the Constitution, Murmu referred to jurist B N Rau, who prepared the initial draft, along with B R Ambedkar. She recalled that the panel included “all the regions and communities of India and that they included 15 women too”.

The President added: “While Babasaheb Ambedkar and others gave us a map and a moral framework, the task of walking that path remains our responsibility. We have largely remained true to their expectations, and yet we realise that much remains to be done to realise Gandhiji’s ideal of ‘Sarvodaya’, the upliftment of all. Yet, the progress we have made on all fronts is encouraging.”

Among the government programmes Murmu mentioned was the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the New Education Policy (NEP), and Digital India Mission. She said the NEP has introduced ambitious changes, appreciates the role of technology and addresses the two-fold aims of education as an instrument of economic and social empowerment and as a means “to explore truth”.

Murmu said that such initiatives — “meant to transform all aspects of governance and unleash creative energies of the people” — have made the world look at India with new respect. She mentioned the G20 presidency in this regard as an opportunity, “to promote democracy and multilateralism”. The G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population, Murmu noted.

Identifying global warming and climate change as among the most pressing global issues, she said: “To maintain the balance between development and environment, we have to look at ancient traditions with a new perspective. We need to reconsider our basic priorities… Mahatma Gandhi was a true prophet of our times, as he foresaw the calamities of indiscriminate industrialisation and cautioned the world to mend its ways.”

Murmu also appreciated the UN for accepting India’s suggestion to observe 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Coarse grains like millets were eco-friendly as they require less water and provide high levels of nutrition, she said.

Wrapping up her address, she commended the roles of farmers, workers, scientists and engineers, “whose combined strength enables our country to live up to the spirit of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’.”