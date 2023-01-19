Pre-Independence to passage of Bills now, economy to Governors: Pinarayi hits home at Khammam rally

The first-ever public meeting by the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS), held at Khammam in Telangana on Wednesday, unofficially billed as one of the several early bids for a pan-India anti-BJP alliance, threw up a not-altogether unexpected mover in Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His short, sharp speech stood out among those by a bevy of Opposition heavyweights, such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and CPI genera; secretary D. Raja, for its hard-hitting criticism of the RSS-BJP and what the Modi government’s “attacks” on the Constitution, the judiciary and non-BJP state governments mean for the future of democracy in India.

The CPI(M) leader left immediately after the speech, as he had to attend a party function at Thiruvananthapuram, with host and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao having made special arrangements for Vijayan to fly back.

Vijayan said the public meeting was being held at a time when the basic tenets of the Constitution were facing “repeated threats” from the ruling party at the Centre. “Today, we are showing the path forward for the nation. It is a matter of great pride to once again be here in Telangana, the land of people’s struggles. It is the heroic struggle of the peasants of Telangana in the late 1940s which placed the issue of land reforms on the agenda of the country. Several such people’s struggles, taking up diverse issues, were waged as part of our glorious national movement. It is subsequent to such centuries’ long struggles that our country won its freedom from the colonisers.”

He hit out at the BJP and its parent outfit the RSS for “misguiding people” on their role in the emergence of independent India. “Today, we have a peculiar situation in which a political formation that was not part of our national freedom struggle is in power in the country. The followers of those who tendered unconditional apologies to the colonisers and promised to serve the imperial crown are at the helm of affairs today. They remain antagonistic to the values of our anti-colonial struggle. Ideas such as secularism, democracy, federal structure, social justice and equality were championed through it and subsequently, they were included in India’s Constitution, so as to uphold the values championed by our freedom struggle. Since those in power now were not part of our collective struggles then, they do not know the values on which India has been built as a sovereign, democratic republic. So they seek to alter the basic structures on which our nation has been built, even as they call for celebrations such as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Amidst the glam and glitter of these celebrations, they seek to undo the very foundations of our country, its democracy and the Constitution,” he said.

Harking back at the foundations of India’s democracy, he said, “Our Constitution starts with the Preamble, in which we have enshrined the basic values that we uphold as Indians — sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. By signing various international defence agreements, they go against the concept of sovereignty. By allowing the concentration of wealth through appeasement of corporates, they go against socialism. By seeking to replace parliamentary democracy with a presidential form of governance, they go against the concept of democracy. By enacting laws that divide the people on communal lines, such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, they thwart the concept of secularism.” It drew applause from various leaders on the stage.

The Communist veteran also said the Union government is consciously trying to destroy the country’s federal structure. “Repeatedly, laws are being enacted by the Parliament on subjects in the State List of the Constitution, be it on law and order, agriculture, cooperation, power and so on. Slogans such as ‘One Nation One Tax’, ‘One Nation One Uniform’, ‘One Nation One Election’ are all attacks on federal structure,” he reminded the audience.

Continuing on the theme, he said, “When states try to mobilise resources through alternative means, the Union government intervenes and sabotages such moves. Along with this, funds that are made available to the state by the Constitution too are denied. Attacks against the states’ rights and powers are being carried out even by politically misusing the office of Governor. We do not have any option, but to resist these moves more unitedly.”

He also said the weakening of democracy is evident in the way in which parliamentary norms are being bulldozed. He referred to Bills being passed without adequate discussions or calling for division in Parliament, which he said, weakens democracy. “By creating polarisation, a last ditch effort is being made to defuse the public anger against the misplaced policies of the Union government, which is consciously trying to destroy the country’s federal structure. Governments that have come to power in the states by winning a majority in the Assembly elections are being toppled through horse trading. Such unethical efforts weaken the very foundations of our democracy, which is based on a multi-party system.”

“Unity in diversity is the most cherished of India’s ideals. India’s varied languages are the expressions of our diversities. However, efforts are on to portray Hindi as the national language, while sidelining all our native languages — be it Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and so on. Imposing Hindi by doing away with our mother tongues will affect the integrity of the nation,” the Kerala CM said.

The Kerala CM then focused on the economy. “The country’s development is in the doldrums. Figures show GDP growth has declined from 7.4 per cent to 4.7 per cent. Industrial growth has plummeted from 2.2 per cent to 0.8 per cent. Infrastructure sector has declined from 19.4 per cent to 9.8 per cent. With regards to foreign exchange reserves too, the country is headed for trouble. Our FOREX reserves have shrunk from USD 642.2 billion in 2021 to USD 528.37 billion last October. The constant rise of petroleum prices has pushed people’s lives into misery. In the Global Hunger Index, we are 107th among 121 nations around the world. 80 per cent of the people pushed into poverty because of Covid, are in India. Imposition of GST on essential articles has spiked price rise. Last year, India’s wholesale inflation touched a three-decade high. Price rise is as high as 39 per cent,” he said.