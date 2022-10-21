Prashant Kishor takes fresh swipe at Nitish, asks why JD(U) MP still RS Deputy

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seem to have been playing mind games with each other for a while now. Kishor, who is on a padyatra across Bihar these days as part of his Jan Suraaj campaign, took a fresh swipe at the Bihar CM yesterday, by claiming that Nitish Kumar is still keeping his doors open for a return to the BJP fold.

The JD(U) has earlier clarified its position on its Harivansh Narayan Singh, saying although it’s no longer part of the NDA, the Rajya Sabha MP doesn’t need to quit his “constitutional” post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson. Yet, Kishor alleged that JD(U) was helping BJP in Rajya Sabha by allowing Singh to continue as deputy chairperson, and thus, keeping his BJP option open.

Speaking at Bhediharwa panchayat in West Champaran district, Kishor said, “When you (Nitish) have quit NDA, why is your party not quitting the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson? Either that post should be relinquished, or the MP should be removed.”

He also accused the Bihar CM of “double-crossing” the public by running a government with RJD while keeping the BJP option open.

Responding to the allegation, a senior JD(U) leader said the poll strategist had been livid with Nitish Kumar, for “having exposed him”, ever since the CM made public that they had met before Kishor embarked on his padyatra. The JD(U) leader added: “Kishor should do a careful reading of history and precedences. Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson is an apolitical and constitutional post that does not necessarily change with change in alliances.”

Citing past precedents, the JD(U) leader said PJ Kurien (Congress) was elected Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson on August 21, 2012. But even after NDA came to power in 2014, Kurien continued in office till July 1, 2018, completing his term. Also, despite four changes in government between 1988 and 2004, Najma Heptullah continued as deputy chairperson between November 18, 1988 and July 4, 1992, and again from July 10, 1992 to July 9, 1998, and finally from June 9, 1998 to June 10, 2004.

He added: “JD(U) national president Lalan Singh has already spoken about it. The party also did not invite Harivansh Narayan Singh to its recent Patna national executive and council meet, because he is holding a constitutional position.”

In fact, Kishor seems to have made the Bihar CM his prime target during his padyatra, for two reasons. First, Nitish has been the CM for a long time, and Kishor probably hopes some of the anti-incumbency baggage due to low employment generation, unabated migration and overall poor government indices, as reflected in the recent NITI Aayog report, will stick.

Second, having worked with each other, they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses well. When Kishor recently claimed that Nitish had made him an offer to work with JD(U) again, Nitish returned fire by claiming that between 2016 and 2017, Kishor had suggested that Nitish should merge JD(U) with Congress. A few other JD(U) leaders had confirmed Nitish’s claim, while adding that the poll strategist had failed to follow up on the “merger” offer.