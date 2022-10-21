scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Prashant Kishor takes fresh swipe at Nitish, asks why JD(U) MP still RS Deputy

Party dismisses poll strategist's claim that JD(U) might return to BJP. Had earlier said Harivansh holds 'constitutional' post, does not need to quit

Political strategist and Jan Suraj Abhiyan chief Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference during 'Jan Suraj Padyatra', in West Champaran. (PTI/File)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seem to have been playing mind games with each other for a while now. Kishor, who is on a padyatra across Bihar these days as part of his Jan Suraaj campaign, took a fresh swipe at the Bihar CM yesterday, by claiming that Nitish Kumar is still keeping his doors open for a return to the BJP fold.

The JD(U) has earlier clarified its position on its Harivansh Narayan Singh, saying although it’s no longer part of the NDA, the Rajya Sabha MP doesn’t need to quit his “constitutional” post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson. Yet, Kishor alleged that JD(U) was helping BJP in Rajya Sabha by allowing Singh to continue as deputy chairperson, and thus, keeping his BJP option open.

Also in Political Pulse |Prashant Kishor starts padyatra, ‘seeking politics beyond person, family or social combinations’

Speaking at Bhediharwa panchayat in West Champaran district, Kishor said, “When you (Nitish) have quit NDA, why is your party not quitting the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson? Either that post should be relinquished, or the MP should be removed.”

He also accused the Bihar CM of “double-crossing” the public by running a government with RJD while keeping the BJP option open.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Responding to the allegation, a senior JD(U) leader said the poll strategist had been livid with Nitish Kumar, for “having exposed him”, ever since the CM made public that they had met before Kishor embarked on his padyatra. The JD(U) leader added: “Kishor should do a careful reading of history and precedences. Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson is an apolitical and constitutional post that does not necessarily change with change in alliances.”

Must Read |Nitish ‘delusional, old, nervous’: Prashant Kishor returns fireworks as their duel gets curiouser

Citing past precedents, the JD(U) leader said PJ Kurien (Congress) was elected Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson on August 21, 2012. But even after NDA came to power in 2014, Kurien continued in office till July 1, 2018, completing his term. Also, despite four changes in government between 1988 and 2004, Najma Heptullah continued as deputy chairperson between November 18, 1988 and July 4, 1992, and again from July 10, 1992 to July 9, 1998, and finally from June 9, 1998 to June 10, 2004.

He added: “JD(U) national president Lalan Singh has already spoken about it. The party also did not invite Harivansh Narayan Singh to its recent Patna national executive and council meet, because he is holding a constitutional position.”

Advertisement
Prashant Kishor interview |‘Nitish has stopped listening … Having coffee with some leaders, photo-ops not the way to build formidable Oppn’

In fact, Kishor seems to have made the Bihar CM his prime target during his padyatra, for two reasons. First, Nitish has been the CM for a long time, and Kishor probably hopes some of the anti-incumbency baggage due to low employment generation, unabated migration and overall poor government indices, as reflected in the recent NITI Aayog report, will stick.

Second, having worked with each other, they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses well. When Kishor recently claimed that Nitish had made him an offer to work with JD(U) again, Nitish returned fire by claiming that between 2016 and 2017, Kishor had suggested that Nitish should merge JD(U) with Congress. A few other JD(U) leaders had confirmed Nitish’s claim, while adding that the poll strategist had failed to follow up on the “merger” offer.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 03:09:35 pm
Next Story

ICSI CSEET 2023 registration process begins; exam in January

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement