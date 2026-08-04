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Prashant Kishor to Chandrashekhar Aazad, Asaduddin Owaisi: Importance of lone faces in House

A common feature between Kishor, Aazad and Jairam Mahato is that they are young founders of their parties, who have created resonance over their pitch for "change and justice” and “new politics”

Kishor to Chandrashekhar to Owaisi: Importance of lone faces in HouseJan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor; AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi; Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad
Written by: Lalmani Verma
6 min readLucknowAug 4, 2026 07:20 AM IST First published on: Aug 4, 2026 at 07:20 AM IST

Eight months after his fledgling Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) drew a blank in the Bihar Assembly elections, the party founder, Prashant Kishor, on Monday pulled off a resounding win in the high-profile Bankipur constituency in Patna, whose bypoll was necessitated after its five-term MLA Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his elevation as the BJP national president and his subsequent election to the Rajya Sabha.

This was Kishor’s electoral debut as he had not contested himself in the November 2025 Assembly polls despite fielding the JSP candidates in 238 of Bihar’s 243 seats, of whom 236 had lost their deposits. The elections were swept by the BJP-led NDA, which bagged 202 seats as against the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan’s 35 seats.

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Lalmani Verma
Lalmani Verma

Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politic... Read More

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