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Prashant Kishor challenge to infighting: Why RJD hit reset in Bihar

Among key RJD dissenters, Rohini Acharya has targeted LoP Tejashwi over "excessive influence" of MP Sanjay Yadav, while MLA Bhai Virendra has attacked party "sycophants”

Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant KishorJan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor. (ANI Photo)
Written by: Santosh Singh
4 min readPatnaAug 8, 2026 07:04 AM IST First published on: Aug 8, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Eight months after the RJD was routed in the elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly, in which its tally plunged to 25 seats from 75 earlier, the crisis gripping the party has deepened in the wake of its debacle in the recent Bankipur Assembly bypoll.

While Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prahant Kishor trounced the ruling BJP’s candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha by over 19,000 votes in Bankipur, the RJD’s Rekha Kumari Gupta finished a distant third there, forfeiting her security deposit.

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Santosh Singh
Santosh Singh

Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Exper... Read More

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