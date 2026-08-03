Prashant Kishor surges in BJP bastion, RJD squeezed in Bankipur bypoll

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor’s early lead of 6,011 votes after 10 rounds of counting in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll has placed him in a position to win his debut election. If Kishor wins, it will be the first for the JSP, coming months after it received a major drubbing in the 2025 Assembly elections and a major blow for the BJP that has been winning this constituency since 1995.

While JSP supporters appear to be in a celebratory mood — seeing that they stand a chance of flipping a BJP bastion where bypolls became necessary after BJP president Nitin Nabin moved to the Rajya Sabha — the BJP is hopeful of winning the polls with 24 more rounds of counting to go. The BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha is banking on counting in some of the more favourable areas for the party.

However, it is apparent that the RJD, the runner-up in the last two elections, is the clear loser in this bypoll. The party’s votes are likely to have shifted to Kishor, whom voters may have deemed to have more chance of defeating the BJP and some in the party are uneasy about the prospect of another strong political force entering the anti-BJP Opposition space. The RJD had earlier blamed the BJP for “propelling” the JSP to damage its chances.

For the BJP, a poor result in one of its traditional strongholds will present a major challenge as far as optics are concerned, as this bypoll has been held in the aftermath of the youth-led protests against NEET paper leaks. The party is already dealing with the fallout of those demonstrations, which forced the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. The protests took place in various parts of Bihar too, including Patna, as the students and young job seekers hit the streets in support of the demonstrations in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and also faced a police crackdown. A political row erupted after a policeman in Siwan was accused of firing an AK-47 during the July 26 Bihar bandh.

A direct contest

On the day of voting, it was apparent that the contest had turned into a direct fight between the BJP and the JSP. While upper-caste-dominated pockets, including Kadamkuan, indicated consolidated voting for the BJP, Jakkanpur and other areas presented a more mixed response.

Tensions also flared between supporters of the two parties in several pockets. JSP and BJP workers led by Abhishek Bunty, who was forced to opt out of the bypoll and replaced by Sinha, clashed in the S K Nagar area of the constituency. In another incident near a polling booth in Anandpuri, former MLA and JSP leader Kishore Kumar Munna was shoved by BJP workers following a heated exchange.

While some voters admitted that Kishor, popularly known as PK, had closed the gap between him and the BJP, they felt it might not be enough to cause an upset. However, one voter claimed that the political strategist-turned-political leader had managed to dissolve “traditional boundaries of caste and religion” and such people in the electorate might be propelling the PK surge.

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Bankipur, an urban Assembly segment in the heart of Patna, has long been regarded as an unassailable bastion for the BJP. Comprising key commercial hubs, residential areas, and diverse demographic pockets, the seat has historically seen consolidated upper-caste vote blocs and high middle-class voter turnouts to deliver decisive mandates for the BJP.

The bypoll serves as a critical bellwether for Bihar’s shifting political landscape. While the RJD has traditionally relied on its core Muslim-Yadav coalition to mount a challenge, Prashant Kishor’s JSP has injected unpredictability into the contest. By focusing heavily on grassroots organisation and attempting to bridge long-standing caste divides, the JSP’s campaign in Bankipur is a test of whether an unaligned third force can breach established party strongholds in urban Bihar.