Prashant Kishor’s Bankipur bet is about more than one Assembly seat

In a major political development that sets the stage for a high-stakes electoral showdown in Bihar, the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) on Sunday officially announced its founder and political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll. Polling will be held on July 30 with counting on August 3.

The development marks a significant transition for Kishor, who is making his electoral debut after deciding against contesting a seat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls. The Bankipur seat fell vacant following five-time MLA and BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s election to the Rajya Sabha.

Accepting the party’s decision, Kishor thanked the Jan Suraaj leadership, workers and supporters for reposing their faith in him, saying the responsibility was another step towards his long-term mission of transforming Bihar.

“Jan Suraaj has been my life for the last four years and for at least the next 10 years, until the idea of changing Bihar is realised, I have no other purpose,” he said, adding that a victory in Bankipur would not only strengthen the party but also revive the broader movement for political change after the disappointment many supporters felt following the 2025 Assembly polls.

PK’s Bankipur campaign

In the weeks leading up to the formal announcement, Kishor had been active on the ground in Bankipur, signaling a major shift in his grassroots strategy. In a departure from his approach of organising sprawling mega rallies, Kishor has spent the last few weeks quietly conducting micro-level public meetings and neighbourhood town halls across Bankipur.

During these dense ward-wise meetings, Jan Suraaj teams have been directly documenting local grievances while Kishor delivers tailored pitches to urban voters with his interactions focusing heavily on convincing residents to “vote for their children’s future”, rather than traditional caste calculations, in an attempt to chip away at the ruling BJP’s unchallenged dominance in Bankipur for more than three decades.

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Kishor has localised his attacks against the BJP by targeting the long-standing political monopoly over the seat, asking voters what decades of loyalty to Nabin and his father Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha before him has yielded in terms of basic infrastructure.

He has also been highlighting wider governance issues across Bihar since the BJP-led NDA government came to power, pitching the bypoll as a public referendum on the “backdoor entry” of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and warning voters that development problems will persist until they start voting on issues faced by common people.

BJP’s urban stronghold

The Bankipur constituency, an urban seat that falls within Patna, has long been regarded as an impregnable fortress for the BJP. The party’s dominance here dates back over three decades, rooted deeply in the legacy of one political family.

Before the 2008 delimitation exercise, Bankipur came under the Patna West constituency. Late veteran BJP leader Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a prominent face from the Kayastha community, won Patna West for four consecutive terms starting in 1995.

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Following his demise in 2006, his son, Nitin Nabin entered electoral politics through a by-election, successfully retaining the seat for the party. After the seat was redrawn in 2008, Nabin shifted his candidacy to the newly created Bankipur. He maintained an unbroken winning streak, securing victory in the 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025.

Nabin, who was first elevated to the Bihar Cabinet in 2021, was appointed the BJP’s national working president in 2025. In January this year, he was elevated to the post of BJP national president, making him the youngest individual to occupy the position.

The 2025 verdict

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP had re-fielded Nabin from Bankipur, where he won by a margin of almost 52,000 votes.

The constituency has historically been defined by urban voter apathy, consistently registering some of the lowest voter turnouts across Bihar. In the 2025 elections, turnout hit 41.32%, a low figure compared to other seats but an improvement from the 2020 polls when 35.85% of the seat’s electorate voted.

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The election also marked the electoral debut of the Jan Suraaj Party, with the party’s Bankipur candidate finishing a distant third with a 4.97% vote share. Across the state, the party failed to win any seats and secured just 3.34% of the state-wide vote share.

Post-2025 realignment

The decision to field Kishor on Nabin’s home turf is seen as a gambit to revive the Jan Suraaj following its rout in the 2025 polls despite running a highly visible, well-funded campaign.

Following the electoral debacle, Kishor accepted full responsibility, admitting that the organisation had failed to convert public receptions into tangible votes. He subsequently undertook a day-long silent fast as penance at the historic Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram.

However, Kishor and his party have also been criticising the state administration, alleging that the Rs 10,000 direct cash transfers provided to 1.56 crore women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana heavily swayed female voters in favor of the NDA. He called the welfare scheme a “Rs 15,600 crore state-sponsored bribe” that systematically destroyed the level playing field for the Opposition.

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In May this year, Kishor shifted his complete operational base out of Patna to a newly constructed campus named the “Bihar Navnirman Ashram” located in Bihta on the outskirts of Patna, signaling a structural reorganisation to ground the party and train dedicated cadres for long-term political survival.

In the 2025 Assembly polls, intense political speculation had emerged that Kishor would make his debut from the Raghopur constituency against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. Kishor, however, later clarified before the polls that he would not contest, explaining that his personal candidacy would distract him from managing his new party’s statewide organisational efforts and bottleneck the party’s machinery into a single seat. He had then maintained that his core focus must remain entirely on building the JSP’s foundational structure across Bihar.

Kishor’s decision to contest the by-poll represents a departure from his historical role as a backroom architect of Indian elections. With the Jan Suraaj formally nominating Kishor into the Bankipur fray transforms the July 30 by-poll into a critical litmus test for both the BJP’s traditional urban dominance in their chief’s bastion, as well as, the future viability of Jan Suraaj’s alternative political model in Bihar.