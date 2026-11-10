‘He shocked me’: Pranab Mukherjee dropped a PM hint. How Sonia Gandhi reacted

The late Pranab Mukherjee, former President and a Congress veteran, once dropped a big hint about his Prime Ministerial ambitions and suggested a “change at the top” during a chat with then-UPA spokesperson Sonia Gandhi. This was in 2010, with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh firmly in the saddle in the UPA government’s second term. Gandhi has written about this conversation in her memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, published by HarperCollins India.

Mukherjee, Gandhi has written, had developed “serious differences” with then Finance Minister P Chidambaram. “…and on one occasion, in 2010, I think, after expressing his frustration, he shocked me with the suggestion that perhaps it was time for a change at the top, which 1 understood as a hint of his long-held desire to become prime minister,” she wrote.