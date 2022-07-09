Behind-the-scene power of Mulayam household, second wife Sadhna Yadav passes away

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Yadav died in a Gurgaon hospital on Saturday after a prolonged illness. She was 62. The party said in a statement that Sadhna was undergoing treatment for the last couple of days.

Born and brought up in the town of Bidhuna in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, Sadhna became part of the Yadav household in 2003 after Mulayam’s first wife Malti Devi passed away. Malti Devi is the mother of SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

With her son Prateek, a real-estate developer, deciding against joining politics, Sadhna was deeply invested in the political future of her daughter-in-law and Prateek’s wife Aparna. In January, Aparna, who was earlier in the SP, switched to the BJP.

Though she herself was not in politics, Sadhna was a savvy political operator. SP insiders said she became a force to reckon with in the Yadav household in 2016 amid a feud. The dispute started after Akhilesh, then the chief minister, removed his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mulayam’s younger brother, from the state cabinet and the party. This enraged Mulayam who took the side of his younger brother.

In the Assembly elections the following year, Sadhna expressed concerns about the effects of the family turmoil on UP polls. “I have worked behind the scenes for long, (and) time has come to come forward… I had given suggestions to Mulayam, got Dharmendra (Yadav) and Akhilesh elected as MPs. Yeh sab kaam kiye hai par chhup chhup kar kiye (I have done all this from behind the scenes),” she said.

Sadhna told a news agency that Akhilesh was “misguided”, adding that her husband should not have been insulted in the entire episode. She, however, claimed that she wanted Akhilesh to return to power and retain the CM’s post.

This was in stark contrast to five years earlier when, according to party insiders, she wanted her husband to become the CM. But the veteran leader chose his son after the SP came to power.

Offering his condolences, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The demise of Smt. Sadhna ji, wife of former Chief Minister of the State Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to his family members to bear this loss. Peace!”