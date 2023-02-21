Post-poll violence in Tripura raises concerns about results day

After peaceful polling on February 16, Tripura has seen a series of incidents of political violence, raising apprehensions regarding what might follow after the results.

In the over 20 incidents of violent clashes between the ruling BJP on one side, and the CPI(M) and Congress on the other, more than 20 people have been left injured and one CPI(M) worker dead. Police say the death was a result of personal enmity. Nearly 30 people have been arrested, from both sides.

Violence has been reported from Sepahijala, Unakoti, Khowai, Gomati and West Tripura districts, with Sepahijala the worst hit.

Tripura has a history of political violence, with the Left – which ruled the state for more than 20 years – accused of leading from the front. After the 2018 results, when it lost power to the BJP, the latter had struck back and there was a wave of violence. The difference this time is that the alleged perpetrators are from both sides, and sources said the reason could be the evenly poised election leaving parties uncertain about the outcome.

Of those injured, 10 are BJP supporters, and an equal number from the Opposition camp. In the lone killing, of 50-year-old Dilip Shukladas in Teliamura, Khowai district, a local BJP leader and a gram panchayat pradhan have been arrested.

A political observer who did not want to be named said: “If we compare this to post-2018 Assembly polls, the BJP was then accused of widespread violence. The CPI(M) claimed to have compiled over 500 incidents of attacks on Opposition workers, including intimidation and arson. But this time, the Congress and Communist parties are also accused of violence, even as the BJP is holding strong.”

But the fear is the violence spiralling after the results. An Agartala-based private tutor, who refused to be named, said there was “too much political tension” between the two sides. “It’s just appeals of peace by the central security forces and Election Commission that have kept things normal till now,” he said.

Strong statements by the BJP and CPI(M) that they are “ready to face” whatever happens after the March 2 results have also raised concerns.

Recently, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said: “The Left and Congress parties are blinded by their impending defeat and are trying to instigate violence across Tripura. We are keeping a strict watch.”

Blaming the post-poll violence on the BJP, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury issued a statement accusing a section of the senior police officials of political bias and of trying to “shield” BJP-backed “goons”. “Democratic and peace-loving people of the state will not forgive such people,” the statement said, while appealing to supporters to “maintain peace” and “not engage in any case of violence” in the run-up to the counting.

While 400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were deployed in Tripura for election duty, this is down to 100 now, apart from the state’s 11,000 police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel.

Tripura CEO Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said the EC had taken note of the post-poll violence, and urged people to report if they faced any intimidation, while pointing out that the situation was much better than in 2018.

Incidentally, the high voting turnout of 89.95% was touted by the EC as an achievement and a sign of polling bereft of violence. However, Tripura has always seen high polling. In 2013, when the incumbent Left government was voted back to power, as many as 93.57% turned out to vote. In 2018, when the BJP came to power for the first time in Tripura, polling was 89.80%. Hence, no simple assumptions such as high turnout meaning anti-incumbency vote can be made in the state.