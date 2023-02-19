Post-poll violence continues in Tripura, 1 CPI(M) supporter dead

Post-poll violence continued in Tripura for the third day after Assembly elections were held Thursday. On Sunday, a 50-year-old CPI(M) supporter Dilip Shukladas became the first casualty of clashes between political parties at Baganbazaar village in Teliamura of Khowai district, 60 km from Agartala.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Biswajit Das, son of the deceased, said his father was a Communist party supporter and was killed by BJP-supported goons when he was on his way back home from the local market.

“They (attackers) were BJP supporters. One of them was a gram panchayat pradhan. They beat him badly Saturday night; he was rushed to the hospital and was referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala. He died Sunday,” Biswajit said.

He alleged that Kamal Krishna Das, 45, gram panchayat pradhan of Darikapur village in Khowai district’s Teliamura, along with a few other accomplices assaulted his father.

Based on the preliminary investigation and verbal complaints from the family, the Khowai police arrested the prime accused.

In a media briefing Sunday, Khowai district superintendent of police Rati Ranjan Debnath said the incident was an “outcome of personal enmity” and efforts were being made to give it a “political colour”.

“It was a brawl between two neighbouring families… We have arrested one person based on prima facie investigation findings and further investigation is going on,” the official said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) supporters blocked a busy road connecting Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital with Agartala city after the police denied permission to take the body to the CPI(M) office.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhary, who rushed to the spot, told reporters that the police failed to protect the deceased but while his son desired to take the deceased’s body to the communist party office for paying final tributes, cops “wantonly denied permission”.

He also asked how could the police chief conclude that the murder was a result of personal enmity before the investigation was completed.

“How has the DGP investigated this thing? Whatever the incident might be, the deceased’s son wants to take his father on a last journey to the CPI(M) party office but the police are denying it. What sort of a country are we living in!” Chaudhury exclaimed.

Former deputy speaker of Tripura Assembly and senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar, who joined the road blockade, said the police’s refusal to allow party workers to pay their last tributes to the deceased was a “violation of human rights”. He alleged that crimes were being perpetrated with tacit support from the police since Assembly polls were held in the state.

Left leaders claimed a slew of attacks were carried out on Opposition CPI(M) and Congress workers and party offices across the state including in Sepahijala, West Tripura, Khowai, and Unakoti districts.

Congress leader and Mohanpur candidate Prashanta Sen Chaudhury, who visited the protest site near GBP Hospital, said his party was supporting the CPI(M) stance over post-poll violence.

“It’s a barbaric attack. Both the Congress and the CPI(M) have been attacked… We condemn the attacks,” he said.

The Baganbazaar incident was shortly preceded by an attack on TIPRA Motha candidate Md Shah Alam Miah’s car at Joypur, a village on the outskirts of Agartala city, Saturday evening.

While Shah Alam Miah remained unhurt, his driver sustained injuries on his neck and throat. The car, too, was badly damaged with the windshield smashed with bricks and sharp weapons.

Large security contingents were deployed soon after the incident took place in Joypur, which is a bordering village with Bangladesh.

An FIR was lodged at West Agartala Police Station over the incident and a delegation of the TIPRA Motha party staged a protest in front of the police headquarters in Agartala Saturday night. The party said its candidate was saved by BSF jawans who rushed to his rescue.

The BJP brushed aside the charges of post-poll violence and said elections were held peacefully but the CPI(M) and the Congress were trying to spread violence after the polls.

“Left-Congress parties are blinded by their impending defeat and are trying to instigate violence across Tripura. We are keeping a strict watch. The BJP is ready to face post-poll violence,” BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said at a media briefing in Agartala Sunday evening.

The BJP leader said the Communists ruled Tripura for 25 years by perpetrating violence and now “Congress-supported goons” have joined them but added that the BJP was confident of forming the government with an absolute majority. Bhattacharjee also said the Opposition parties would not find counting agents on March 2, the day when votes polled for the 60-member House are to be counted.