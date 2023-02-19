scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Post-poll clashes continue in Tripura, 21 held in 16 incidents

The CEO said the poll process was largely peaceful, barring a few scattered incidents, and the commission is taking the incidents of post-poll violence very seriously. He appealed to people to report any sort of intimidation or attacks to the authorities immediately.

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Rajnagar, Thursday (PTI)
Incidents of post-poll violence were reported from different parts of Tripura on Saturday despite heavy presence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state security personnel.

At least 21 people were arrested and over 16 FIRs registered across the state relating to cases of post-poll violence, said Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte. About 200 notices were served to accomplices of those named in the FIRs, the CEO said.

Local administration and election officials conducted peace meetings in 23 sub-divisions of the state and appealed to people to maintain peace in the 14 days between the polling, that concluded on Thursday, and the counting of votes on March 2.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 01:45 IST
