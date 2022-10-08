A Tamil king or a Hindu king? A Chola-era Mani Ratnam film caught in a 21st-century debate

POLITICIANS in the North are trying too hard to be more Hindu than the next, the BJP complains. In Tamil Nadu, as per the party, it’s just the opposite: they want to be seen as more “non-Hindu” than the other.

The row on the issue has this time surfaced over Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan I (PS-I), based on Kalki’s Chola-era historical fictional novel. The trigger was award-winning Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s warning to Tamils over Hindutva groups coopting Raja Raja Chola as a Hindu, provoking a sharp reaction from the BJP.

Speaking at the 60th birthday celebrations of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP Thol Thirumavalavan on October 1, Vetrimaaran said Hindutva forces are trying to appropriate Tamil identity, referring to social media posts calling Raja Raja Chola a “Hindu king”.

All art is political, Vetrimaaran said, adding that Tamils need to ensure that their culture and symbols are used correctly. “If we don’t do that, they (the Hindutva groups) will take our symbols,” he said.

One of the BJP’s seniormost leaders in Tamil Nadu, H Raja, shot back, asserting that Raja Raja Chola was very much a Shiva devotee and called himself ‘Sivapadha Sekaran’. “He built the Brihadeeswarar Temple. Has Raja Raja Cholan built churches or mosques to say he was not a Hindu?” he asked.

On Thursday, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan joined the debate, noting that ‘Hinduism’ as a religion didn’t exist during the Chola period. “There was Vainavam, Saivam and Samanam. The name ‘Hindu’ was given by the British as there were different religions…” Haasan said.

Soon the trending hashtag on social media was #TamilsAreNotHindus.

Advertisement

Another politician who backed Vetrimaaran was Congress MP from Karur, Tamil Nadu, S Jothimani. The backward class leader said Raja Raja Cholan was “a Tamil king”. “He was a Shaivite. There was no such tradition called Hindu tradition then. The BJP is totally ignorant about Tamil history. Neither are they concerned. The only thing that matters to them is hatred,” she said.

On Friday, Union minister and BJP leader L Murugan, on a two-day visit of the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, said: “How can Tamil and Hindu be different?” He also accused the ruling DMK in the state of encouraging such “anti-Hindu” sentiments, referring to recent remarks by its leader A Raja.

Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, lashed out at “an attempt to hide the Hindu cultural identity in Tamil Nadu” and said efforts must be made to resist it.

Advertisement

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh too waded into the row, asserting that to say the Chola king was a Shaivite and not a Hindu is like saying someone is a Catholic but not a Christian. Singh, who belongs to the Hindu royal family that ruled Jammu and Kashmir, said he was “astounded” at the row.

Must Read | The enduring popularity of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, now adapted for big screen by Mani Ratnam

“This is absolutely ridiculous. Shiva is the primordial Hindu deity, focus of intense devotion for millions over the millennia from Srinagar down to Rameshwaram. The emperor built some of the greatest Shiva temples which are marvels of architecture, specially the great Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur, where I have worshipped many times,” he said in a statement.

The word Hindu may have gained traction later, but Shiva and Vishnu, Hanuman and Ganesha, Mahalakshmi and Mahakali have all been part of what we call Sanatan Dharma for millennia, the former Union minister said.

The debate over the Chola king taps into the increasing friction between the Dravida ideology and Tamil nationalism politics of the southern state, and the BJP’s aggressive brand of uniform Hindutva, which it is seen as trying to impose across the country. With the BJP gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu via the weakened AIADMK, this imprint is seen as a clear and present threat.

Chief Minister M K Stalin increasingly presents his government as a “Dravida” government, has sought to bring together a “social justice” national front in line with the DMK’s ideology, and often speaks out against the domineering BJP-led Centre. His government has also been highlighting a series of recent excavations in the state which indicate that the Sangam era of the region was as evolved as the Harappan, and pre-dated it.

Advertisement

For academics and historians though, there is little point to the Chola king debate, as each side paints it in its political colours. “Politicians have nothing else to do, so they are into these discussions,” a top academic who has authored books about the Chola and Pallava periods said, requesting not to be named.

A professor researching and teaching Tamil history and archaeology also refused to be named, calling it a “useless controversy”. The professor agreed with the view that the word Hindu or Hinduism was “a colonial construction”. “If it was the Islamic invasion that made them unite and fight a foreign philosophy, the British, who were already familiar with Semitic religions like Christianity and Islam, wanted to put everything else in India into a single basket, and there emerged the term ‘Hindu religion’,” the professor said.

Advertisement

However, he underlined, that was just one part. Raja Raja Chola built the maximum number of Shaivite temples, the expert on the period said. “He also constructed several Jain and Buddhist temples. His period was known for religious tolerance. He never tried to control other belief systems. Politics and religion were two distinct entities in his period. Religion had no space in political administration or governance. That was Raja Raja Chola,” he said. “We know that he never claimed himself as a Hindu, nor did he mention himself as a Shaivite.”

Incidentally, in 2020, when a consecration ceremony was held at Brihadeeswarar Temple built by Raja Raja Chola, after a gap of 23 years, there was a clash over the language to be used. After the matter was dragged to the Madras High Court, it was decided that rituals would be held in both languages – Tamil, representing the king’s Dravida roots, and Sanskrit, as insisted upon by the upper castes.

Advertisement

In a similar dispute over the language issue, another Madras High Court order, in 2008, told the conservative clergy who called for prayers to be held only in Sanskrit that portraying “as if God can understand only the Devanagari language, and (that) Tamil cannot stand on a par” was baseless.