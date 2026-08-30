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Poll win on sprawling social base, BJP walks tightrope on caste

Each caste should get its due after Census data out: Union Minister Athawale

BJP walks tightrope on caste, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, JP Nadda, Ramdas Athawale, Brajesh Pathak, census, Caste census, Indian express news, current affairsUnion Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale. (File photo)
Written by: Vikas Pathak
7 min readNew DelhiAug 30, 2026 06:32 AM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 06:28 AM IST

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s call for an FIR against the “purification” of the Ramlila ground in Haldwani after a rally by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge comes when the BJP and its government are having to engage protesters against reservation – walking the political tightrope on emerging caste divides.

The party is intent on addressing the concerns of its original “upper caste” voters, now that social media has amplified their voice too. At the same time, it is also deeply aware that its string of electoral successes have been built on support not just from this core base but from multiple OBC and even Dalit and tribal groups where reservation is sacrosanct.

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Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak

Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He ... Read More

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