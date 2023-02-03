Two poll battles five decades apart: TIPRA Motha’s Bengali veteran guns for a victory

A close associate of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, 77-year-old Tapas De stands out in the political arena of Tripura on account of being a Bengali fighting for the cause of the “Tiprasa”, or the tribal people of Tripura. But, in De’s book, “Tiprasa” has a more inclusive and wider meaning.

The septuagenarian won his first and only Assembly election on a Congress ticket in 1972, the year Tripura attained statehood, and after five decades he is again in the poll fray. This time for TIPRA Motha from the constituency of Mohanpur. De is an integral part of TIPRA Motha and heads a citizens’ outfit — the Tipra Citizens’ Federation — that chiefly deals with non-tribals. The work De does is crucial for TIPRA Motha to establish that it is not just a tribal-centric party. Motha’s decision to field non-Adivasi candidates in half of the 42 seats in the February 16 Assembly elections it is contesting illustrates its intent.

Asked how a Bengali leader figures in the plans of a party pushing for Greater Tipraland — a proposed state for the “Tiprasa” — De said the history of the state and the real meaning of “Tiprasa” need to be understood.

“This state was actually of the tribal people and most of us, almost 90 per cent non-tribals who live here now, took refuge here from across India and from present-day Bangladesh. It is the generosity of tribals that they gave us land and embraced us. Those who don’t know the history of Tripura and some vested interested people are trying to create confusion by pitching Greater Tipraland as anti-Bengali. It is not,” he said.

The veteran leader said though “Tiprasa” means tribals in the state’s indigenous Kokborok language, it has a much wider political and egalitarian scope for him and his party. “Tiprasa means the people of Tripura,” he said. “This includes all non-tribals and, of course, Bengalis. Most of the Bengalis living in Tripura are from families torn between Tripura and Bangladesh. One can’t identify or set a benchmark year to oust Bengalis from here. I emphatically say there will be no demarcation or bifurcation beyond the existing map of Tripura. All of those living legally in Tripura are Tiprasa and Greater Tipraland will be for all of us.”

Explaining his motivation to contest Assembly elections after five decades, De cites the BJP’s rise and the danger it poses to ethnic solidarity in the state. “The state’s political situation has compelled me to contest. The rise of the BJP is a danger for the people of Tripura. This state witnessed a bad thing in the 1980 riots. The BJP is a divisive force. We are a peace-loving people in Tripura — both tribals and non-tribals. This is why I am contesting again.”

Dual loyalty

De’s loyalty from the start of his political career extended to both the Congress and the Manikyas of the erstwhile royal family. He was close to the late Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarma and his wife Bibhu Kumari Devi, both of whom were Congress MPs. The latter even served as a minister in the Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) government that was in power from 1988 to 1993. De’s affinity with the erstwhile royal family continued with Bikram Kishore and Bibhu Kumari Devi’s son Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

Pradyot Kishore resigned as state Congress chief in 2019 over differences with the leadership on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and related issues, and floated TIPRA Motha in 2021. It did not take long for De to follow him to the new outfit.

De said initially all the major parties — BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) — tried to look down on Pradyot Kishore but were now reaching out to him after realising that tribal people were with him. TIPRA Motha won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections in 2021 in a landslide, winning 18 out of 28 seats.

De faces a tough fight as he is pitted against his former party colleague and incumbent Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath who has won the last six Assembly elections from the constituency. Five of these victories came on a Congress ticket, with the last one being for the BJP.

The TIPRA Motha leader alleged that Nath did not work for the people of Mohanpur in the last three decades and the MLA’s tenure was marked by a lack of work to improve connectivity and water supply, or initiatives to empower women. Instead, unemployment and the drug menace were the hallmarks of Nath’s tenure, he said.

“My only slogan is I will pay respect to people and their demands. Whether I win or lose, it will not affect my commitment to their interest. I’ll make no promise of benefits or sops right away. But I am shocked that a six-term MLA, who was an Opposition leader and is a Cabinet minister, left people in so much suffering in his area,” De said, adding that he hopes to prevail and that the coming poll battle marks the beginning of his political swan song.