Poll primer: Old problems, new heat and a burnished ruling coalition in Nagaland

Five years after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance edged the Naga People’s Front (NPF) out of power in Nagaland, the alliance will be looking to assert its dominance as the state goes to vote on Monday.

The alliance is contesting the 60 state constituencies in a 40:20 arrangement, with the NDPP the dominant partner, as in 2018. With the Congress in a difficult position after drawing a blank in 2018, the NPF’s strength chipped away over the last five years, a host of parties not rooted in Nagaland in the fray, and no other party contesting in more than 23 seats, there are more potential “kingmakers” than kings in the Nagaland fray.

Here are some major issues driving this Nagaland election:

Naga political problem

As yet another election comes by, Nagaland is still waiting for a final resolution of the Naga political problem. A ‘framework agreement’ signed between the Union Government and the NSCN (I-M), the largest Naga rebel group, in 2015, remains mired in mystery regarding the details. A separate “agreed position” arrived at with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) – a joint banner of seven armed outfits — in 2019 has had an uncertain fate.

The NSCN (I-M)’s demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution continues to be the source of the stalemate.

With several BJP leaders having promised an ‘Election for Solution’ back in 2018, rivals have been accusing the NDPP-BJP alliance of making false promises.

This time, while the NDPP, NPF and Congress all placed the matter at the top of their agendas, it was conspicuously absent from the BJP’s manifesto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the state last week.

Eastern Nagaland

The question of the “development deficit” in the six Eastern Nagaland districts took centre stage ahead of this election with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) calling a poll boycott seeking a separate state for these areas. The region accounts for a substantial 20 of the 60 Assembly seats in the state and, to the government’s relief, after talks with the Union Home Ministry, the ENPO said it had got an assurance of a resolution after the election and called off the poll boycott.

The result was that the NDPP, BJP and the Congress all promised in their manifestos setting up of special funds and schemes for focused development of the region. But the way the wind was blowing was perhaps clearer from the fact that ENPO president Tsapikiu Sangtam shared the stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during their joint campaign for NDPP-BJP candidates contesting from Mon district.

Armed Forces Special Powers Act

Nagaland has been living under the AFSPA, giving powers to the security forces to act in an area without fear of pecuniary punishment, since 1958. Demands for its repeal grew more heated and louder after six miners were killed and two injured in December 2021 when the Army’s 21 Special Para Force opened fire on them, mistaking them for insurgents of the banned NSCN (Khaplan-Yung Aung) group.

Following this, last year the AFSPA was withdrawn partially from seven districts in Nagaland. With public sentiment against the Act high, every senior central BJP leader who campaigned in the state ahead of these elections emphasised this partial withdrawal and both Home Minister Shah and PM Modi publicly promised that work is ongoing towards its complete withdrawal from the state.

Unemployment and youth issues

A fallout of decades of insurgency, conflict and political instability in the state is widespread unemployment, especially among educated young people. The question of the future of the Naga youth is a sensitive issue and was acknowledged by all parties in the fray. They addressed this by making promises in manifestos: setting up of skill development, increasing the maximum age for appearing in government job exams, coaching for government job aspirants, promotion of entrepreneurship etc.

Status of parties

Despite the fact that there are 13 parties and several Independents contesting this time, the beleaguered condition of any potential challenger to the BJP-NDPP alliance is apparent, to voters as well. With no other party even able to field more than 23 candidates this time around, the alliance formed ahead of the last election and considered fledgling has now pushed all competitors to a corner.

However, many incumbent legislators denied tickets by the alliance are contesting from other parties, and could cause a dent. The NPF, a well-recognised regional force, has been stating meanwhile that the presence of so many players means it will play a role in government formation.

A minor partner in ruling coalitions in the state since as far back as 2003, the BJP has been growing in strength, jumping from 1 MLA to 12 in 2018. With a very visible and audible campaign, both on the ground and online, the party is looking to further consolidate its position.

Its growing presence has been a source of concern to sections of the Church in the Christian-majority state, with advisories circulated about “communal forces in the country persecuting Christians”. However, with the presence of prominent Naga faces and ample resources on its side, the party is expected to ride this. The BJP also sought went out of its way to dispel fears of being “anti-Christian” during its campaign.