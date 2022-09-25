Politics | Rahul’s yatra: When John Cusack, ‘apocalyptic s..t disturber’, shakes up things

RAHUL Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra made its Hollywood debut on Friday, when noted actor John Cusack tweeted about the fact that the Congress leader was walking to “Kashmir — from Kerala”. After a user thanked Cusack for supporting Rahul’s campaign, the actor said, “Yes – solidarity — to all anti fascists everywhere!”.

As one user commented “that’s a long journey”, on Rahul’s walk, another replied exactly how long: “3,750 km”.

A handle of ‘INC Chairman, Tamil Nadu’ clarified that Rahul “actually… started from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Now he is walking in Kerala”.

Roshan Lal Bittu, National Secratary, NSUI, tweeted: Hi Mr @johncusack, Indian National Congress leader Shri @RahulGandhi alongwith lakhs of people are walking from Kanyakumari to Jammu Kashmir (3570 Kilometer )… Thank you sir for showing your solidarity and support to #BharatJodoYatra”.

Vijay Thottahil, Social Media Coordinator, INC Overseas, said, “Rahul’s fight is against the fascist forces which (are) trying to divide our great nation on the basis of religion, dress they wear & even on the food we eat! Mission is to unite nation once again and fight for its prosperity.”

Suraj Thakur, working president, Youth Congress, Mumbai, was the most enthused: “Hey John, Thank you for acknowledging his efforts. He is just a Member of Parliament now but soon to be Prime Minister.”

Cusack, 56, the star of Hollywood hits such as Serendipity, High Fidelity and Con Air, is vocal about issues on social media, including those concerning India. He has earlier extended support to the farmers’ protests against tthe three farm laws and to students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. His Twitter handle describes him as “apocalyptic shit disturber”.

And certainly some were left disturbed. As one of those attacked Cusack over his support for Rahul, the actor posted: “I actually just tweeted a fact — that a leader in India is doing a peace March — I guess. Even mentioning peace should be illegal ;).”

The Twitter handle @rishibagree added: “This is nothing John, In 2019 he ran from Amethi to Wayanad.”