The politics of BJP’s first Bengal Budget: Welfare continuity, emphasis on infra, jobs

In the BJP’s first Budget for West Bengal, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Monday announced a total allocation of Rs 4.39 lakh crore for 2026-27, headlined by a 20 percentage point increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees to 38%, recruitment for 1 lakh vacant posts, and a new airport near Kolkata.

Addressing the Assembly, Dasgupta said the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in Bengal inherited a debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore from the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration, which was voted out last month. But, Dasgupta said, all existing welfare schemes would continue.

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Highlighting the “double-engine” government, Dasgupta said aid from the Centre is set to rise from Rs 22,069 crore to Rs 71,393 crore.

After Dasgupta presented the Budget, Adhikari said, “The base of our budget has five main points: Seva Shakti, Nirmaan Shakti, Gyan Shakti, Jeeban Shakti and Shilpa Shakti. We prioritised regaining the pride of Bengal as well as law and order, increasing the dignity of citizens, fearless environment, employment generation, development of industry and agriculture.”

DA and jobs

Dasgupta announced that 1 lakh vacant posts, including for police and government teachers, would be filled with a 33% reservation for women.

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Announcing a hike in the DA, set to come into force from October 1, the finance minister said, “State government employees, semi-government employees, teachers and non-teaching staff play an important role in the government’s work and policy implementation. To recognise their contribution, I am happy to announce an additional 20% dearness allowance on top of the current 18%,” he said, adding that the DA hike will also benefit pensioners.

The state government has also decided to raise the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) amount from Rs 70 lakh to 1 crore for each legislator.

Infrastructure

Dasgupta announced a plan to step up aviation infrastructure in the state. The Kolkata airport, he said, is facing significant passenger rush, and there is a need for a second airport. The state government will identify 1,000-1,500 acres of land near Kalyani – about 60km from Kolkata – for a new greenfield airport, he said.

Dasgupta also said new airports will be developed under the Centre’s UDAN scheme to boost regional tourism. “Such new airports will be set up in Purulia, Balurghat and Malda. The existing airport at Coochbehar will be expanded,” Dasgupta said.

Citing issues in the existing ports at Kolkata and Haldia, he said, “I propose to develop a deep sea port at Dandanpatrabarh in Purba Medinipur District through a public-private partnership model that will have an integrated port estate.”

Dasgupta also proposed the construction of the Bhagirathi Major Bridge connecting Kalna and Santipur to boost trade and socioeconomic growth at an estimated cost of Rs 71,200 crore. Within Kolkata, the finance minister also proposed a 7.41-km elevated corridor to improve connectivity between Chingrighata and New Town with an outlay of Rs 7,900 crore.

Pensions and welfare schemes

Among its flagship promises from the election campaign was the Annapurana Yojana, which replaced the TMC’s Lakshmir Bhandar and under which eligible women will get Rs 3,000 per month. The government has allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the scheme under the Rs 52,308-crore outlay for the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare.

Aimed at reducing drop-out rates for girls, the government announced a new scheme to provide one-time support of Rs 50,000 at the time of undergraduate admissions, for a total outlay of R 21,000 crore. Starting on July 1, the government will also provide free bus transport for all women at a cost of Rs 550 crore.

The government also hiked pensions for the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities by Rs 500 per month, and increased remunerations for ASHA and Anganwadi workers by Rs 500 per month and mid-day meal workers by Rs 1,000 per month.

Industry and tourism

On the tourism and culture front, a Tagore Cultural Centre will be established for the preservation of Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy, Dasgupta said. He added the government will launch a tourism branding initiative for Durga Puja, develop a Shakti Peeth circuit and an eco-tourism hub around Darjeeling.

Dasgupta said the government would examine legal provisions to allow shops and restaurants to remain open for 24 hours, but that liquor shops won’t be allowed within 1 kilometre of hospitals, schools and religious institutions. This radius will be 500 metres in Kolkata.

To boost investment and industry, the government unveiled a new Startup Policy backed by a Rs 100-crore fund and earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for MSMEs and semiconductor development in North Bengal, besides the revival of the Calcutta Stock Exchange was also announced.

North Bengal and Jangalmahal

Dasgupta outlined a slew of measures aimed at boosting education, technology, and regional development. Among the key announcements was a proposal to set up an IIT, IIM, and medical colleges across North Bengal.

In the Jangalmahal region, the government announced it would create new municipalities and sub-divisions in West Medinipur and Jhargram districts. Jhargram is also set to get a new tribal university at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

The government also approved Rs 1,200 crore for the Ghatal Master Plan for the flood-prone region in West Medinipur.