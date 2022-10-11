HashtagPolitics | Freedom struggle and nation-building to ‘total revolution’: Loknayak JP’s iconic role remembered by PM, CMs, others

Leaders from across the political spectrum paid their tributes to freedom fighter, veteran socialist and anti-Emergency campaigner Jayaprakash Narayan or JP on his 120th birth anniversary Tuesday.

Marking the occasion, the ruling BJP launched an attack on the Opposition saying that those who claim to be “Jayaprakash Narayan’s disciples” have “sacrificed his socialist ideology and joined hands with the Congress”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter: “Tributes to Loknayak JP on his birth anniversary. His contribution to India is unparalleled. He inspired lakhs of people to devote themselves to nation building. He will always be remembered as a torchbearer of democratic ideals.”

Terming JP’s contribution to the country “inspiring”, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal said the leader had “served the country selflessly”.

The JD(U)’s official Twitter handle said, “Tributes to Indian politician, freedom fighter, thinker, social activist, Bharat Ratna Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) on his birth anniversary.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the day was a “beacon for Indian democracy” as “in the country of diversities and inequalities, Jayaprakash Narayan ji, the pioneer of democracy, who taught the true meaning of democracy to the rulers and citizens, was born”.

Former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, “The country will always remember his struggle in the freedom movement and his contribution in creating a just society”, adding that “The work and personality of JP ji is a source of inspiration for all the countrymen”.

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a life-size statue of Narayan in his birthplace, Sitab Diara village in Bihar’s Saran district.

In his speech afterwards, Shah launched an attack on the Opposition. “Those who claim themselves disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have sacrificed his ideologies,” he charged.

In a veiled attack on Bihar CM and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, who broke up with the BJP

Advertisement

a couple of months ago, Shah went on to say: “He is power hungry, and for power, he sacrificed JP’s ideologies and joined hands with the Congress. He has nothing to do with the ideologies of JP”.

He also said, “Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the poor and the weaker sections of the society, for whom JP was concerned.”

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, “The socialist leader (JP) will always be remembered for his relentless fight for social justice, corruption-free society and democratic values.”

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said: “Regards on the birth anniversary of the famous freedom fighter ‘Lok Nayak’ Jayaprakash Narayan ji, the leader of the total revolution, socialist and Sarvodaya movement. Your life journey filled with truth, loyalty and honesty will continue to inspire the youth of the country for social service till eternity.”

Born in 1902, JP, as Narayan was fondly referred, was a leading freedom fighter and a radical socialist. He had mostly kept away from politics after Independence but was involved in social work.

Advertisement

Narayan returned to the national scene during the Emergency, imposed by the then PM Indira Gandhi between 1975-77, and led protesting leaders and student bodies, among others. He is credited for galvanising popular opinion against the Indira government, leading to the formation of the Janata Party government, the first non-Congress government in the country, following the 1977 general elections.

(With inputs from PTI)