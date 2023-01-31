‘Election speech… avoids key issues’: Opposition responds to President’s address to Parliament

Opposition parties criticised President Droupadi Murmu’s speech to Parliament on Tuesday, labelling it an “election address” and said topics such as “controlling prices, creating jobs, strengthening (fiscal) federalism, promoting communal harmony” were ignored. Opposition leaders noted that as per convention the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament is written by the Union government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who could not attend Parliament after being stuck in Srinagar due to bad weather, told PTI, “The President’s address is the government’s statement that has come through the President. It is not a new thing… It is only a routine matter and she has expressed those programmes and achievements which the government wanted her to say.”

He added, “In fact, if those achievements are very good, then the people should not feel the pinch of inflation and unemployment. Even the investment is not coming. The government claims that it has removed corruption, but then how can one man dupe LIC or SBI and other banks of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore? Now, nearly 30 crore who have invested in LIC are suffering as that money has gone to one businessman who is very close to the Prime Minister. However, there is no action on such individuals and schemes which have duped the people of the country.”

Asked about the President talking about “every Indian being confident and India emerging as a self-reliant and strong nation”, Kharge said, “I do not blame her, but it is Mr (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. Whatever he told outside, she is saying so. If it is so, why is there so much inflation? So much unemployment? Why has the money value gone down and why is there so much hike in petrol or diesel prices?”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI, “The President doesn’t contest elections but it looks like the BJP government is conducting its next election campaign through her. The entire speech was an election speech trying to praise the government for everything it has done and skipping over the bits it hasn’t done so well.”

In a series of tweets, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the claims made in the speech “are not enough to console people who suffer from poverty, inflation and unemployment”.

“The claims made by Honourable President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the Centre during her address are much less for the consolation and peace of more than 100 crore people of the country who are suffering from inflation, poverty, and unemployment. The country will progress only when the people are happy,” Mayawati tweeted.

She added, “Along with this, due to the internal and economic policy of the government, there is an absence of that environment of peace, happiness, prosperity and development in the country which could remove immense poverty and unemployment and the life of the people here will be a little better.”

TMC MP Derek O Brien tweeted, “As is convention, President’s Address to both Houses of #Parliament is written by GoI (Government of India). Any line in speech about controlling prices, creating jobs, strengthening (fiscal) federalism, promoting communal harmony, passing Women‘s Reservation Bill? Oh & 2 miserly lines about the North East.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) boycotted the speech in protest against what they alleged were the BJP-led government’s failures “on all fronts of governance”.