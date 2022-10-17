Hashtag Politics | Don’t ‘insult’ Bhagat Singh, say parties as AAP compares its leaders to the freedom fighter

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s comparison of AAP ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh has drawn criticism from opposition parties including both BJP and the Congress.

As Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was questioned on Monday by the CBI in the liquor policy case, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hit out at Kejriwal and his party, saying it is “insulting” Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters by comparing ministers of Kejriwal government who are facing corruption charges to them.”

Kejriwal in a tweet on Sunday had termed his AAP’s fight with the ruling-BJP as the “second freedom struggle”’, and compared Sisodia and Jain to martyr Bhagat Singh.

जेल की सलाख़ें और फाँसी का फंदा भगत सिंह के बुलंद इरादों को डिगा नहीं पाये ये आज़ादी की दूसरी लड़ाई है।मनीष और सत्येंद्र आज के भगत सिंह है 75 साल बाद देश को एक शिक्षा मंत्री मिला जिसने ग़रीबों को अच्छी शिक्षा देकर सुनहरे भविष्य की उम्मीद दी करोड़ों ग़रीबों की दुआएँ आपके साथ है https://t.co/slc3lb1Mqp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 16, 2022

Sisodia reached the CBI office with a large number of AAP supporters protesting against his questioning.

“People of Delhi are laughing at them. However, the unfortunate thing is that they are soiling the names of Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters by comparing them to a minister who is in jail and Sisodia who is an accused in the liquor scam,” Tiwari said.

This is not only an insult to Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh but also to all those freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country, he said.

Tiwari also said that Kejriwal and his ministers forgot to attend the Gandhi Jayanti programme on October 2 at Rajghat but when CBI summoned Sisodia for questioning in corruption in excise policy, he “ran” to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial.

“They have not answered even one pointed question about the corruption in the excise policy. There have been documentary evidence and sting videos exposing the corruption, but they have always diverted the issue,” he claimed. Tiwari rejected suggestions that the timing of the CBI summons was linked to the Gujarat election campaign.

“It’s a democracy and nobody can stop anyone from campaigning. But why are they running away from a probe? “Kejriwal seems to have some knowledge of astrology and he is even claiming that Sisodia will be arrested by the CBI,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday also slammed AAP convener’s comparison of Delhi Ministers to Bhagat Singh, terming it as unfortunate.

“No individual can ever match the sacrifice and commitment of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji. At the young age of 23, He gave his life for the motherland. Comparison of corruption accused Satyendar Jain & @msisodia with Bhagat Singh Ji by @ArvindKejriwal is unfortunate,” said Warring in a tweet.

No individual can ever match the sacrifice and commitment of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji. At the young age of 23, He gave his life for the motherland.

Comparison of corruption accused Satinder Jain & @msisodia with Bhagat Singh Ji by @ArvindKejriwal is unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/3RsJRA513a — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 17, 2022

Speaking to reporters later, Warring said, “It is not right to compare anyone with Bhagat Singh. Be it Raja Warring or anyone else.” “(Manish) Sisodia saab can be a good person. (Arvind) Kejriwal saab can be a good person, (Bhagwant) Mann saab can be a good person. But it is not right to compare any one with Bhagat Singh,” said Warring.

Earlier, Chairman of All India Kisan Congress and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also sought an unconditional apology from the Delhi CM for equating his ‘corrupt and tainted’ ministers like Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, facing serious corruption charges, with Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

“This is sacrilegious as Kejriwal has insulted Bhagat Singh, the greatest martyr of our freedom struggle who sacrificed his life for the country. The Delhi Chief Minister has shameless audacity to compare his tainted ministers, who are looting India, with him,” Khaira said in a statement here.

The firebrand Congress legislator said if Kejriwal could tender an unconditional apology to someone like Bikram Singh Majithia, he should have the moral courage to apologise to the nation for insulting Bhagat Singh.

Kejriwal had made the remarks after the investigating agency summoned Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. Earlier, the Delhi CM had also asked to award Satyendar Jain with Bharat Ratna.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have claimed that the case registered against Sisodia was fake and he was called for questioning to stop him from campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.

Sisodia has also rejected allegations against him and asserted that the campaigning by AAP would not stop even if he was arrested. The AAP leader said he was a follower of Bhagat Singh and was not scared of going to jail for the country.

(With inputs from PTI)