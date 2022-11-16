Politics | ‘Country needs to know what transpired between Modi and Xi’: Oppn on Modi-Xi meeting

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands at an event of the ongoing G20 summit in Indonesia, has sparked a debate on the Indo-Chinese border stand-off at Galwan Valley two years ago.

The latest among the Opposition to have raised eyebrows is AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. On Wednesday, Owaisi asked on Twitter: “Why has Modi not tweeted about it (the video), like he has done for other leaders? What is there to hide?”

The world has seen the official video and knows by now who made the move to go and greet Xi. Why has Modi not tweeted about it, like he has done for other leaders? What is there to hide? — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 16, 2022

He added: “The country needs to know what transpired between Modi and Xi. These are matters concerning India and Indians, not a personal matter of Modi or his family. What is that Modi is offering to Xi?”

Saying that “it is hard to trust the Chinese or request them for something after all that has happened in Ladakh (remember we lost 20 brave soldiers),” Owaisi asked: “Are we going to see another Doklam now, where Govt declares problem resolved but Chinese military remains there?”

On Tuesday, as the video of the two leaders were shared widely online, the Congress tweeted the names of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley.

Congress secretary Vineet Punia tweeted in Hindi: “Lal aakh ka vaida tha. Cheen hamare seemaon mein do saal se ghusa hua baita tha. Par yaha khade hokar abhinandan kyu ho rahi hai (You spoke of vengeance. China has been intruding on our borders for two years. But why is he being congratulated here)”.

A live video feed for the media, from the welcome dinner for G20 delegates hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, showed the brief exchange between the two leaders. There had been some speculation over a possible bilateral meeting between them on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which began Tuesday. But so far, the agenda made known by both sides does not mention such a meeting.

The Indian Express reported that while there was no substantive readout on their conversation, sources said the “Prime Minister and President Xi Jinping, who were both attending the G20 dinner hosted by the Indonesian President, exchanged courtesies at the conclusion of the dinner”.

This was the first time the two leaders were seen interacting in public, since their last meeting in November 2019, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil. In October 2019, Xi had visited India for an informal summit in Mahabalipuram.

In September this year, the two leaders attended the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, but there were no photographs or statements about a meeting between them.