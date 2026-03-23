Political churn on cards in Odisha? Miffed BJD leaders ‘unite; around hotelier Dilip Ray’s RS victory

The recent Rajya Sabha victory of renowned hotelier and former Union minister Dilip Ray has not only exposed widening cracks within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) but also “grouped” leaders sidelined by the party over the years.

For several senior leaders struggling to retain political relevance, Ray’s victory over the BJD is being seen as their own. Some invoked the “Biju legacy” and hinted at a possible new political alignment, though things are likely to get clearer ahead of next year’s panchayat and civic polls across the state.

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Soon after voting on March 16, celebrations began at the residence of Bijoy Mohapatra, a close associate of Ray. Veteran leaders such as Pravat Tripathy, Rabi Pani and Amar Satpathy joined in. Tripathy’s son, Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy, was among those who cross-voted against the party line.

Ray and Mohapatra, both once close to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, had played key roles in the formation of the BJD in December 1997. However, both were later “unceremoniously” removed from the party following their fallout with Naveen Patnaik, the party’s founding president.

Supporters of Mohapatra described Ray’s victory as a “revenge” against Patnaik after 25 years.

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In 2000, when the BJD contested Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, Mohapatra was abruptly denied a ticket. A day after filing his nomination from Patkura, his candidature was cancelled and replaced with Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak. Unable to file a fresh nomination in time, Mohapatra was later expelled.

After the Rajya Sabha result, Mohapatra said preparations for Ray’s victory as an Independent had been underway for two months. He also pointed to internal discord in the BJD and suggested the need for introspection. “It is difficult to predict the future, but 2026 will be a crucial year in Odisha politics,” he said.

Sources said Mohapatra had been meeting senior BJD and Congress leaders, including veterans whose sons are MLAs in the regional party, seeking support for Ray.

A BJD leader claimed Naveen Patnaik may have been aware of these efforts, which could explain the suspension of MLAs Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud on January 15.

Although elections were held for four Rajya Sabha seats from the state, the focus was on the fourth seat, where no party had clear numbers. The BJD fielded Datteswar Hota as a common candidate in an understanding with Congress, but the contest intensified after Ray entered as an Independent backed by the BJP.

With 18 surplus votes after securing one seat, the BJD was expected to ensure victory for the common candidate with support from its MLAs, Congress and a CPI(M) member. However, cross-voting by eight BJD legislators and three Congress MLAs enabled Ray to win.

Ray said after his victory that he expected support from 18 MLAs across the BJD and Congress, putting both parties under pressure to identify those involved.

Some BJD legislators defended their decision, saying they voted to uphold the “Biju legacy” and criticised the party’s current functioning. Hours before his suspension, Devi Ranjan Tripathy, along with his father, held a show of strength in his constituency, where the BJD’s flag or symbol were conspicuously absent. Tripathi instead used Biju Patnaik’s pictures.

Another suspended MLA, Souvic Biswal, said he would have preferred expulsion over suspension. His father, former MLA Prabhat Biswal and a close associate of Ray, echoed the sentiment.

Tripathy and Biswal also questioned the party’s functioning, alleging that it continues to be run by Naveen Patnaik’s former private secretary V K Pandian despite his announced retirement from active politics.

While the BJD has warned of legal action against cross-voting MLAs, the Rajya Sabha result has underscored growing discontent within the party.

“Even if the suspended MLAs have not directly questioned Naveen Patnaik’s leadership, it is clear that not everyone is willing to accept every directive unquestioningly,” said a senior BJD leader.

With the suspension of six more MLAs, in addition to the two earlier this year, the party’s strength in the Assembly has dropped to 42.