‘Political leaders need to understand Gen Z vocabulary’: Congress’s VD Satheesan

To win elections now, political leaders need to understand Gen Z’s vocabulary to communicate with them, senior Congress leader VD Satheesan told The Indian Express today.

Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the last Assembly, is being seen as one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister post after the Congress-led UDF scored a massive win in the recently held Assembly polls. He is a six-time MLA from Paravur.

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In The Indian Express Idea Exchange, he was asked about the challenges Congress faces at an organisational level. The main opposition party is now in power in just four states, three of them in southern India.

Satheesan said political parties must be “election-oriented” and work on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots. “Election engineering is an art. With surgical precision, we have to do election work so that wherever we failed, we can come back,” he said.

Satheesan said that the Congress tripled its seat tally in this Kerala election as compared to its 2021 score. “The organization should be strong. Only then will we be able to propagate our ideas. My advice, or my request, is to strengthen the party first. Then there should be political narratives. We have to study national-level politics, and at the same time, state-level priorities.”

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Satheesan said that besides politics, parties need to engage with people about their future. “People are interested in the future. Parents are very much interested in their children and their grandchildren. Political leaders should start thinking about the future. There should be a long-term perspective,” he said.

Political campaigns in many places, he said, were “outdated”. “We have to discuss with the youngsters also. Political leaders should learn the vocabulary of Gen Z. They are using a different vocabulary. If we want to communicate with them, we have to understand their vocabulary, their thought process,” he said.

Satheesan stressed the need for political parties to hold dialogues with various sections of society. “We should have some positions, some ideas. Then the election victory will come back,” he said.

The UDF’s stellar win in the Kerala polls has brought an end to the 10-year rule of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front.

The “homework”, Satheesan said, started two years ahead of the election. “We conducted a health conclave, an education conclave and an industrial conclave. We interacted with many experts inside and outside the country on many subjects. Then we prepared special documents and presented them before the people,” he said. People, he stressed, believed that if the UDF came to power, it would address the areas where the previous government had failed.