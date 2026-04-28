Poetry, punchlines, panache: TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh strikes a chord on Bengal poll stage

With 142 of West Bengal’s 294 constituencies set to vote on Wednesday in the second phase of the Assembly elections, the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) has stepped up its campaign in the final leg. One of the TMC’s key campaigners has been Saayoni Ghosh, the actor-turned-politician and Jadavpur MP, whose fiery speeches – laced with poetry and marked with a performative style and sharp attacks on the Opposition — are gaining traction both on the ground and online.

Among the TMC’s young leaders, Ghosh has been campaigning extensively for the party across the state. At one of her recent rallies, Ghosh quoted from a devotional poem, saying “Mere dil mein hai Kaaba, aur mere aankhon mein Madina (Kaaba is in my heart, Madina in my eyes),” before rendering parts of the Hanuman Chalisa as well as a Sikh prayer to highlight her party’s secular principles and focus on communal harmony in a largely polarised electoral landscape.

Ghosh’s comments have evoked strong reactions from top BJP leaders. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it “theatrics to distract people from governance failures”. “Bengal needs governance, not stage performances,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted Ghosh, saying the people of Bengal would not be “swayed by drama and poetry”. “They want development, accountability and change,” he said.

A style of her own

At another rally, Ghosh recited lines by Bengali poet Sukanta Bhattacharya, referring to the BJP — seen as the TMC’s principal challenger in the polls — as “the power that forgets people”. In another instance, she broke into an almost theatrical chant, modulating her voice to mimic a stage performance — a technique that has emerged as her campaign’s signature.

Ghosh’s speeches frequently move beyond direct attacks into metaphors. In a widely circulated clip on social media, she is seen warning political rivals, saying “power is only a temporary spectacle, and the very foundation they rely on can collapse at any moment”.

In yet another speech, she invoked Rabindranath Tagore’s imagery of “storm and soil” to suggest Bengal’s “resilient political culture”.

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The Jadavpur MP has also struck a confrontational note, especially against the BJP and the Election Commission (EC), alleging that the poll body was “compromised” during the electoral process.

Culture and identity

Ghosh’s messaging broadly mirrors the TMC’s larger campaign themes such as regional identity, social cohesion, and resistance to what the party often describes as “outsider” politics. By portraying the BJP as lacking deep roots in Bengal, her speeches reinforce a long-standing narrative of protecting the state’s cultural and political space.

Even as Ghosh stresses unity, elections in Bengal have frequently been marred by clashes and tensions between workers of the major contending players. The Opposition parties, including the BJP, have accused the TMC of fostering an “atmosphere of intimidation” during polls — allegations that the TMC has denied.

Ghosh’s remarks on the EC, too, have been contested. While the poll body has not officially responded to her claims, observers note that accusations of institutional bias are not uncommon during high-stakes elections.

The high-octane poll campaigning in the state has also seen the Opposition parties raising concerns over unemployment, corruption, and the law and order situation. The central agencies’ investigations into various alleged scams involving the TMC leaders have become a key line of attack for the BJP, while the TMC has maintained that these allegations are politically motivated.

Shifting campaigns

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Political observers say Ghosh’s campaign style reflects a broader shift in how elections are fought today. The blend of performance, sharp messaging, and cultural cues is seen as a way to connect with young voters and expand digital reach, particularly as social media plays an increasingly important role.

At the same time, critics argue that while this style of campaigning energises crowds and creates viral moments, it often leaves less room for detailed discussions on policy and governance, relying instead on emotion and symbolism.

While the TMC has been aiming to return to power for a fourth straight term, the BJP has gone all out to challenge the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party, looking to strengthen its position and expand its reach across the state.

For the TMC, star campaigners like Ghosh are helping shape not just the message, but also the tone of the election.

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(Avantika Basu is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express)