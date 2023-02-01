PMAY-Rural fund sees big jump in Union budget; NREGS allocation cut

The government has sharply cut the budgetary allocation of the rural job guarantee scheme—MGNREGS—by 21.66 per cent for 2023-24. However, the allocation for the rural housing scheme—PMAY-Rural—has been increased by 172 per cent to Rs 54,487 crore.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which is 21.66 per cent lower than the budgetary estimate of Rs 73,000 crore for 2022-23. The reduction is sharper when compared with the revised estimate of Rs 89,400 crore for the past financial year.

In 2021-22, an actual expenditure of Rs 98,468 crore was incurred on the MGNREGS.

While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the MGNREGS only once.

“Building on India’s success in afforestation, Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) will be taken up for mangrove plantation along the coastline and on salt pan lands, wherever feasible, through convergence between MGNREGS, CAMPA Fund and other sources,” she said.

Sitharaman, however, announced a big jump in the PM Awas Yojana budget, which has two components—rural and urban. “The outlay for PM Awas Yojana is being enhanced by 66 per cent to over Rs 79,000 crore,” she said.

The details available in the budget document show that the minister has allocated Rs 54,487 crore for PMAY-Rural, which is 172 per cent higher than the Rs 20,000 allocated for 2022-23. It is even higher than the revised estimate of Rs 48,422 crore for the past financial year.

Advertisement

Of the Rs 54,487 crore, Rs 50,486.99 crore has been allocated for the programme component, while Rs 4,000 crore has been provided for interest payment to NABARD for extra-budgetary resources loans.