PM Modi counters: In depths of despair, Oppn levels false, dirty allegations…people’s support (my) protective shield

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday avoided making any direct reference to the questions Opposition parties have raised on the Adani-Hindenburg row even as he strongly countered his party’s rivals by saying that crores of people who are beneficiaries of his government’s welfare schemes and programmes will not believe their “lies” and “false allegations” against him.

In his address to the Lok Sabha as part of the debate on the President’s address, Modi said “140 crore Indians” had placed their trust and faith in him and tried to identify himself as one of them. The PM said the welfare schemes rolled out by his government had benefited crores of people, especially people who are poor. “Some people are living for themselves and their families, but Modi is living for 25 crore families of the country,” said the Prime Minister.

In his 1 hour-and-27-minute speech, Modi did not mention Adani even once. Modi did indirectly refer to the accusations levelled against him by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In his speech on Tuesday, Gandhi had flagged allegations about the award of a power project to Adani in Sri Lanka. “In June 2022, the Chairman of Sri Lanka’s Electricity Board M M C Ferdinando informed a Parliamentary committee in an open hearing that he was told by President (Gotabaya) Rajapaksa that Prime Minister Modi pressured him to give the wind power project directly to Adani,” Gandhi alleged.

Countering this without taking any names, Modi said some people had a habit of levelling baseless allegations and often contradict themselves, something they should introspect upon. These people, Modi said, had been saying since 2014 that India is weakening. “Now they are saying that India is forcing other countries to make decisions. Is India strong or weak? … But by abusing Modi you cannot gain the trust of people.”

The PM said people had immense trust and faith in him, which provides him with a “protective shield against the arrows of abuse and lies” fired at him. “140 karod deshavaasiyon ke vishvaas ka suraksha kavach mere paas hai aur ye apane jhooth se is kavach ko bhed nahin sakate ho (I have the protective shield of the trust of 140 crore countrymen and you cannot penetrate this shield with your lies),” Modi said, adding, “Those who are drowned in arrogance think that their way will be found only by abusing Modi. You will be able to move forward only by making false allegations. The country’s faith in Modi has not come from the newspaper headlines and the glowing faces on TV. Their abuses and allegations will have to pass through those crores of Indians whom they had forced to live in trouble for decades.”

As in the past, Modi countered the accusations by saying the Congress was in a state of despair. He once again referred to the “scams and scandals” that had rocked the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. “UPA’s trademark was to let every opportunity turn into a crisis from 2004-2014, which was a lost decade. The current one will be known as India’s decade,” Modi said, adding that the Congress believes it can return to power by defaming him.

Without directly talking about the Adani-Hindenburg episode and the Opposition’s allegations about the Adani Group’s rise being linked to his rise to power, Modi repeatedly said the Opposition was hurling lies and false allegations. He said it had become a habit of the Congress to hurl abuses in despair. “I always welcome the criticism of democracy since India is the mother of democracy. I was eagerly waiting for someone to come forward with some analysis and critique so that the country can benefit from it … However, in the last nine years, instead of criticism only accusations and abuses have been hurled,” he said. “A few people, drowning in despair, are unable to accept the country’s progress. They don’t see the achievements of the people of the country. Time is proving… Those who once used to sit here (ruling party) have failed even after going there (Opposition), but the country is progressing,” he said.

Advertisement

Modi went on to say, “When they lose elections, they abuse the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines), EC (Election Commission), when verdicts are not in their favour they abuse the Supreme Court, when investigative agencies probe corruption they abuse them, when the Army shows its valour they criticise and abuse the Army,” he said, adding, “They have shown their bankruptcy. Instead of constructive criticism, they have become compulsive critics.”

In other indirect mentions, he said there was a big craze about Harvard studies. Gandhi, in his speech, argued foreign universities, including Harvard, should conduct a study on “how to use government power to build individual businesses”. Modi said Harvard had done many studies in the past. “There was one study … the topic was the rise and decline of India’s Congress party. I am sure there will be more studies by big universities on the ruination of the Congress … .There will be a study on those who sunk the Congress too.”

A refrain in his speech was his underlining that this was a time of “political stability and decisive government.” He said he expected the Opposition to come together because of the election results but it was the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that had united them. “I used to think that the people of the country, the results of the country’s elections, will definitely bring such people on one platform. But that didn’t happen. But these people should thank ED that because of the ED, these people have come together on a single platform,” Modi told the Lok Sabha.