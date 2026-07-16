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Development to Ravidassia outreach: Why PM Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit is key to BJP’s 2027 bid

Amid the “Satluj” row, Modi is visiting Jalandhar on Friday to unveil various development and railway infrastructure projects

Development to Ravidassia outreach: Why PM's Punjab visit is key to BJP's 2027 bidPrime Minister Narendra Modi
Written by: Raakhi Jagga
5 min readLudhianaJul 16, 2026 07:16 AM IST First published on: Jul 16, 2026 at 07:16 AM IST

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil various development and railway infrastructure projects during his trip to Punjab’s Jalandhar on July 17, his visit comes at a crucial time for the BJP, which has announced its intent to go solo for the state Assembly elections slated for February 2027.

On July 2, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu made the announcement about the PM’s Punjab visit. Within the next few days, however, the state’s political narrative shifted dramatically.

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