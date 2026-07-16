Development to Ravidassia outreach: Why PM Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit is key to BJP’s 2027 bid

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil various development and railway infrastructure projects during his trip to Punjab’s Jalandhar on July 17, his visit comes at a crucial time for the BJP, which has announced its intent to go solo for the state Assembly elections slated for February 2027.

On July 2, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu made the announcement about the PM’s Punjab visit. Within the next few days, however, the state’s political narrative shifted dramatically.

Advertisement

On July 3, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film “Satluj”, based on the life of the slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was released on ZEE5. On July 5, however, the film was abruptly removed from the OTT platform, but not before thousands had downloaded it after Dosanjh, in a video message on July 4, warned that it could be taken down anytime.

Since then, the film has touched off a raging political storm. Its screenings are now being organised by the SGPC, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) – an outfit floated by supporters of the jailed Independent MP Amritpal Singh – and several social organisations across Punjab.

The AAP has also criticised the curbs on the release of “Satluj”, saying the party-led Punjab government would not oppose its private screenings. The leaders of the principal Opposition Congress, too, have been facilitating its screenings in villages and towns in different parts of the state.

BJP’s stance

Advertisement

While “Satluj” centres on the alleged fake encounters during Punjab’s militancy years under the President’s rule and later the Congress government headed by then chief minister late Beant Singh – in the late 1980s and early 1990s – the BJP has increasingly come under attack over the film’s removal from the OTT platform. The party has however consistently denied any role in it.

However, the controversy has betrayed differences within the BJP. While Bittu has repeatedly criticised Dosanjh for presenting what he called a “one-sided account” of Punjab’s tragedy that ignored the origins of militancy and the sacrifices of police personnel, several Sikh BJP leaders have taken a different stand.

Senior BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura publicly asked Bittu to “stay within his limits”, even as Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon has appealed for the row to end. “The ‘Satluj’ controversy must end now. Reopening these wounds serves no one. Punjab has bled enough and healing takes time… I appeal to the media to report with responsibility and restraint. Punjab’s peace comes first,” Dhillon said.

A BJP leader admitted that the party has found itself on the defensive over the “Satluj” row despite the point that the film largely portrayed events during the Congress regime. “Ironically, the movie is about the Congress period, yet it is the BJP which is being forced to explain itself. Congress leaders have largely given measured statements while our own leaders have ended up becoming part of the debate,” the BJP leader said.

PM’s development push

During his Jalandhar visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment railway station, from where he will also virtually unveil the redeveloped stations at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, among other such stations across the country.

The timing of Modi’s visit is significant. This is his second Punjab visit this year, after having visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar on February 1 on Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Sri Muktsar Sahib is the home district of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose party had remained as the BJP’s oldest ally until their alliance collapsed in 2020 over the now-repealed central farm laws.

Jalandhar is at the heart of the Doaba region where the BJP has been reaching out to the Ravidassia community, which accounts for a large chunk of the politically-influential Scheduled Caste (SC) groups in the region.

Mohali and Anandpur Sahib are among Punjab’s major urban and religious centres.

BJP’s play

Another row making waves in Punjab in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections involves the farmers’ agitation against the proposed Indo-US trade deal. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have started holding protests in different parts of the state on this issue, planning to intensify their campaign in the coming months.

“This trade deal will harm farmers’ interests and our movement will only grow,” KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said.

During his visit to Punjab on September 9, 2025, Modi, while reviewing the state’s flood situation, had said that Rs 12,000 crore was with the Punjab government under the State Disaster Response Fund. The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government rejected this claim, triggering a political battle over disaster relief funds that the BJP used to attack the AAP.

For the BJP, the PM’s July 17 visit appears to be an opportunity to reclaim the political narrative through development at a time when the “Satluj” controversy has reopened debates over Punjab’s dark years.

While the BJP has repeatedly asserted that it will contest the 2027 elections on its own steam, the party has also maintained that its doors are not closed for an alliance.