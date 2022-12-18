In Modi’s praise for Gujarat unit, BJP’s ‘dabe hue awaaz’ get a new lease of life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call at the BJP parliamentary party meeting to replicate the Gujarat organisation model in other state units appears to have given a fresh impetus to those disgruntled with their current state leadership and style of functioning while triggering apprehension that there could be an overhaul of both the organisation and government in states ruled by the party.

However, senior party leaders insist that Modi called for making the organisation setup “compact” and “reach out to different communities without considering anyone untouchable”.

While Satna MLA Narayan Tripathi has made the demand in a letter to party national president JP Nadda, unhappy BJP leaders in Karnataka and Tripura have already conveyed it to the leadership through the central leader in charge of their state, sources said. Not just in Madhya Pradesh, where the party is already scaling up preparations for next year’s Assembly elections, sources said there was a strong buzz about a change of guard in the Haryana unit too.

“It is true that the call for Gujarat-like measures has created doubts, fear, and apprehension in the top leadership of many states where there have been demands for change by a section of the party. But what Modiji meant by model work is organisational activities – tightening the organisational system, focus on booths, and organising outreach for different sections to communicate about central programmes,” said a senior party leader.

Added a party insider, “In the office-bearers’ meeting he addressed earlier this month, the Prime Minister made it clear that the BJP has to reach out to all sections, without considering anyone untouchable. He asked them to meet every section of people, spend time with them, put their facts before them so that whoever is convinced can support us.”

Last week, after the BJP’s record-breaking electoral victory in Gujarat, Modi urged party MPs to replicate the model in other states to ensure similar results in the coming elections. In his speech – in which he was silent on the BJP’s loss in Himachal Pradesh – Modi lavishly praised Gujarat state unit president CR Paatil who micromanaged and overhauled the state unit – from panna pramukhs to the state level – with the help of data and technology. The BJP improved its vote share from 49.05 per cent in 2017 to 52.5 per cent and increased its tally from 99 to 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

Party sources said PM Modi was also impressed with the success of the massive outreach programmes that the Gujarat BJP initiated to reach out to everyone from party workers to professionals to community and religious leaders to talk about the initiatives of the Union government.

However, not everyone seemed to have received that message. “Those who are miffed with the current leadership in their state just look at the change of guard in Gujarat and the move to drop 45 sitting MLAs,” said a leader.

In September 2021, launching its preparations for the Assembly polls, the BJP completely overhauled the Gujarat government. It completely replaced the Vijay Rupani government and appointed Bhupendra Patel as CM.

At least three BJP leaders admitted that the PM’s call had given fresh impetus to many in several state seeking changes in election preparation. According to a leader from Karnataka, where Basavraj Bommai was chosen to replace BS Yediyurappa in July 2021, even if a change of guards at the top is not expected, there are expectations of “drastic changes” in the government as well as in the organisation ahead of the Assembly elections likely to be held in April-May.

“There is a strong anti-incumbency factor in the state. So, there are expectations that the national leadership will effect changes to remove those incompetent and non-performing ministers and MLAs,” said a leader.

In Madhya Pradesh, there have been cries for changes at the top. Changing the chief minister might not be possible because it was too late for such a step, said a parliamentarian. “But there has to be a revamp both in government and the party. The recent win in Gujarat and loss in Himachal Pradesh gave us the message that only a strong organisation and fresh faces can overcome the negative factors and that the Congress cannot be written off when it comes to taking advantage of the anti-incumbency factors,“ he said.

A section of the party in Haryana that has been seeking to remove Manohar Lal Khattar has also got recharged, according to a source in the state unit. The need for changes in the organisation and the government was echoed in recent meetings between state leaders and the national leadership in Tripura too.

The “dabe hue awaz (suppressed voices)” for change had got a new life in many state units, said a senior BJP office-bearer, adding, “Those have been heard in the national capital too.”