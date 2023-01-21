Hashtag Politics | PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people of three northeast states — Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya — on their statehood day.

Both Tripura and Manipur have seen progress and growth in the last few years, he said, adding that people from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields.

Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2023

Manipur has been progressing on several counts during the last few years, Modi said, wishing that its people’s aspirations are fulfilled and the state keeps strengthening India’s growth trajectory.

On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2023

The last five years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation, he said.

Tweeting on Meghalaya statehood day, Modi said, “This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come.”