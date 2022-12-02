PM Modi mounts offensive on Ravan jibe in Gujarat campaign, Cong says stick to ‘issues’

AS PRIME Minister Narendra Modi Thursday joined the offensive against the Congress over its party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s Ravan jibe against him during the Gujarat campaign, the Congress tried to play down the remarks, calling them a “non-issue”.

On the sidelines of an election rally in Vadodara, Kharge said: “I don’t want to get into this. You want to make this an issue and divert from (a discussion on) unemployment, inflation, GDP growth, development and poverty.”

Another Congress leader added: “The BJP does not have any issues to talk about so they raise these, and think these will occupy people’s minds for the four-five days left for the polling process to conclude… We have decided to ignore it.”

However, this line of defence also comes from the realisation within the Congress that any personal remarks targeted at Modi could backfire on the party – as they have done in the past.

Addressing a rally at Kalol in Panchmahal district, Modi Thursday said, “I respect Kharge ji, but he has to follow the orders of the party high command. He was compelled to say that Modi has 100 heads like (demon king) Ravan… But the Congress did not realise that Gujarat is the land of Ram Bhakts. Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram, have now brought in Ravan from Ramayana just to abuse me,” the PM said.

Congress leaders never apologise over such insults but think it is their right to use abusive language for the country’s PM, he said, adding that there was a competition among Congress leaders to use the worst abuses against him.

A former Congress leader said Modi’s reaction, as well as of other leaders including Amit Shah’s, to Kharge’s comment was “not new”. “The BJP had done the same in 2007 by twisting the Maut ka Saudagar remark (of Sonia Gandhi).” The leader added that people would not get swayed again. “They are mature.”

At his rally, Kharge said Modi himself hurls “four quintals of gaalis (abuses)” at the Congress every day, and targets its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“Modiji repeatedly claims that we insulted him. He accuses me and other Congress leaders of using abusive words for him. Sometimes Modiji says he is poor. For how long you will keep saying this? How is this possible when you have served as the chief minister of Gujarat for nearly 13.5 years years and have been serving as the PM for the last eight years?” asked the Congress chief.

If Modi remains poor even after serving as CM as well as PM for two decades, then imagine the plight of the Dalits, poor people and tribals, Kharge said. He accused Modi of making such claims to get “sympathy”.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “What about the numerous times he (Modi) has insulted Smt Sonia Gandhi in the most awful language, and the atrocious manner he mocked Dr Manmohan Singh in Parliament?”

AICC media in-charge Pawan Khera tweeted, “If you keep talking about our leaders and elders, then have the courage to listen too.”

With PTI inputs