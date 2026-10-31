Obstructionist forces trying to divide country, social media being used to spread rumours: PM

On a day when the Opposition INDIA bloc held a “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned against “obstructionist forces” that are “conspiring to divide” the country. He also said that social media is being used as a “weapon to spread rumours and damage India’s image”.

Modi was addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, in Narmada district of Gujarat, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Advertisement

“It is our misfortune that the Opposition has now abandoned its duty and, instead of being an Opposition (virodh paksh), it has become an obstructionist (avrodh) force. Driven by frustration and disappointment, these people are creating obstacles in the path of the country’s development. This is not opposition, this is obstruction. They have made this their political agenda. They are engaged in undermining the dignity and sanctity of the Constitution,” he said.

“Certain forces are continuously conspiring to divide the country… After more than a decade of frustration and disappointment, these forces have now come out in the open… Who is secretly meeting whom in foreign countries? Whom are anti-India forces supporting? Who is speaking the language of India’s enemies? We must recognise all these patterns and confront them together… In particular, social media is being used as a weapon to spread rumours and damage India’s image. The people of the country must come together to deal with these challenges,” he said.

Recalling his address at the Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary celebrations last year, Modi said he had pledged that the country would be free of Maoists. “Exactly one year later, as we gather here today, that national resolve has been fulfilled. The backbone of Naxalism in the country has been broken,” he said.

Advertisement

“We have ended Naxalism in remote parts of the country. However, the threat of what I call ‘intellectual (dimaagi) Naxalism’ has not yet disappeared. The country must remain vigilant against these intellectual Naxals,” he said.

Referring to the global energy crisis in recent months, Modi said several countries had imposed restrictions on diesel and petrol purchases, while concerns had been raised about India’s ability to withstand the impact because of its large population and dependence on petroleum imports. He said India had managed to prevent the crisis from affecting its citizens, describing the outcome as a diplomatic and strategic success, while crediting public solidarity for playing an equally important role.

“While the country was looking for solutions to external challenges, certain forces within the country also began spreading lies and rumours in an attempt to create instability. But the people of India stood shoulder to shoulder with the government… This is the country’s greatest strength. It is the biggest foundation of our courage and determination,” he said.

“The world is burning in the flames of unrest. These are extremely difficult times for several countries. Wars are raging between many nations. The economies of major countries are grappling with serious challenges. Resource shortages are continuously increasing, and global supply chains are being disrupted… At such a time, India’s unity, the unity of all Indians, is our greatest strength. It is this unity that will help us overcome every storm,” he said.

Looking ahead, Modi outlined national security and constitutional priorities, calling for stronger border security, measures to stop infiltration and demographic changes, and progress towards a Secular Civil Code.

Modi said India would “face obstacles” whenever it overcame major challenges or took significant decisions, but would “not abandon its path”.

“The ideals of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ and the goal of a developed India have now become the country’s unwavering commitments. We will put in our utmost effort. We will confront every challenge with determination. But our vision will remain fixed on one goal… By 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence, we must build a developed India that is sustainable and strong. This passion must guide every effort we make and become a part of our very being. It must resonate with every heartbeat of our hearts,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity. “Heartfelt tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the country. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India,” he said in a post on X. He also inaugurated development projects to boost tourism and civic infrastructure at Ekta Nagar.