Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi visits Kedarnath, with a touch of poll-bound Himachal

During his two-day tour of the state, PM Narendra Modi will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Express Photo)

As the country is preparing for the Diwali festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Uttarakhand and offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple wearing a handmade Himachali dress.

Around 8 am, PM Modi arrived at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and was received by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Governor Gurmeet Singh. Amid religious chants by priests, Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple, decorated with flowers and a red carpet. He also prayed to Bhagwan Nandi outside the Shiva temple. As per protocol, barricading was set up and common tourists were prohibited in the area when the Prime Minister was present.

PM Modi also visited the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal in Kedarnath. During his visit to Kedarnath last November, he had unveiled a 12-foot-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya. This is the place where Shankaracharya is believed to have attained samadhi at the age of 32 in the ninth century. In his address last year, PM Modi spoke emotionally about his connection to Kedarnath. “Whenever I come here, I feel connected with every bit of the place… There are no words to describe the experience of sitting before Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s statue at his rebuilt samadhi,” he had said.

On Friday, Modi also interacted with daily wagers involved in construction works at the site. He laid the foundation stone for the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeway project, and reviewed various development works like the Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath. The ropeway will be around 9.7-km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours to just 30 minutes.

The 12.4-km long Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and cut the travel time from more than a day to about 45 minutes. This ropeway will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to the ‘Valley of Flowers’ National Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Express)

PM Modi was seen wearing ‘Chola Dora’, a handmade dress prepared by the women of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, a chudidaar pajama and black shoes. The dress was gifted to him during his recent visit to the hill state. Along with the dress, which has a swastika and peacock feathers engraved on the back, he donned a red and yellow pahadi cap and a kamarband.

Later he left for Badrinath Dham where Modi will perform darshan and pooja at the Badrinath temple. He will also review the progress of the development work of the riverfront, and lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the development work of the arrival plaza and at the lakes.

The foundation stone of road widening projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore will also be laid during the visit. The two such projects – from Mana-to-Mana Pass (NH-07) and from Joshimath to Malari (NH-107B) – shall be another step towards providing last-mile all-weather road connectivity to border areas.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 09:44:05 am
