Politics: PM Modi, others mark Yogi Adityanath birthday with lavish praise; Maya, Chirag send wishes

BSP supremo Mayawati and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan joined BJP leaders in greeting Yogi Adityanath on his birthday on May 5, with much lavishing of praise on the newly re-elected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Taking to social media, the BJP and its allies spoke about “pro-people governance”, “development” , “unprecedented progress”, and a “fear-free environment” in their messages for the CM.

“Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his able leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress. He has ensured pro-people governance to the people of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on social media.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mayawati tweeted in Hindi: “Hearty congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji on his birthday today and also wishing him a long life.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी को आज उनके जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं उनके दीर्घायु होने की भी कुदरत से कामना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 5, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Chirag Paswan said, “Happy Birthday to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath ji. I hope you will always be healthy and live long.”

Wishing Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah said in a Hindi tweet that “under the guidance” of the Prime Minister, the Adityanath-led UP government was becoming “development-oriented”, adding that the state was being freed from “goondaraj’ and was “making progress”.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh tweeted: “Under your dynamic and exuberant leadership, UP has undergone massive development and transformation. As you continue serving the people, I pray for your long, healthy and prosperous life.”

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Karnataka CM Basavraraj Bommai also issued similar tweets. While Khandu said that during Adityanath’s rule, “Uttar Pradesh has made unprecedented progress in all fields”, Bommai said that under Adityanath’s “seasoned & dynamic leadership”, the state was “ushering in a new era of peace, prosperity & development”.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted: “Happy birthday and best wishes to Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji, who created new Uttar Pradesh and gave a fear-free environment in the state. You keep working hard for the welfare and development of the people with a dedicated spirit. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life.”

In the same vein, Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan said that Uttar Pradesh was “scaling new heights of progress across sectors” under Yogi’s leadership, and that his “commitment to good governance is worth emulating”.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Wishing him, Rajya Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala said that Adityanath “made the dream of “Uttam Pradesh” from Uttar Pradesh “come true”. Uttam translates to the best.

Khushbu Sundar, actress and BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, who was in the Congress till 2020, wrote in a tweet that Adityanath “changed the course and written history”.