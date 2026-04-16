PM’s message to Opposition on quota, delimitation Bills: Back them or face women’s verdict; states’ seat share safe

Participating in the debate on the three Bills to advance the implementation of women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies to 2029, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned the Opposition that women were watching all members and would not forget “ill intentions” aimed at stalling women’s quota.

“Naari Shakti will be watching our decision (nirnay), and more than that, our intent (neeyat). They will never forgive bad intentions on our part,” he said.

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The PM underlined that none who has taken oath on the Constitution should see the country in fragments; that it has to be seen as a nation, in what was seen as a tacit dig at the DMK and some other parties that have framed the debate in the North-South binary. The PM said he was willing to offer a guarantee and a promise that the proportionate share of states in the Lok Sabha would not change after its expansion, as sought by the Bills, and that he was also willing to use “a good word in Tamil”, if need be.

How long do “we” want to stall women’s reservation, Modi asked, underlining that everyone wanted early implementation of women’s reservation in 2023. But, he said, at the time, 2024 was too close to implement it. The need of the hour was not to delay it any longer, he said.

Modi said “we” should not delude ourselves into thinking “we” are giving something to Nari Shakti of the country; it is her right. “We have denied it for decades and we should liberate ourselves from that,” the PM said.

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Technical excuses

“Today, we don’t have the courage to deny it openly, so technical points and excuses are being sought out. But you can’t deceive women now. You have stalled it for three decades but achieved nothing. So, pass it now,” Modi said.

“Some people here think there is some political greed of Modi involved in this… If you oppose it, it is natural that I will gain politically, but if we all come together, none will benefit in particular. We don’t want credit. You pass it, and I will issue an advertisement using public money, publishing all your photos. I am offering you a blank cheque of credit,” he asserted.

Nation, not fragments

“None has given us the right to sit here and see the country in terms of fragments. We have taken an oath and have to see ourselves as a nation… But in view of the frenzy being whipped up for votes, I say with responsibility that this decision will not discriminate against anyone or do injustice to anyone,” Modi said.

“The proportion of seats will not change; the increase will be in the same proportion … If you want a guarantee or a promise, I will say so. If there is a good word in Tamil, I will use it. When the intention is good, we do not need to play with words,” he said.

“We should have implemented this 25-30 years ago, Modi said, and improved it as needed over time,” he said, adding, “It is our good fortune to give representation to half the population. It will add sensitivity to our governance.”

The PM linked the passage of the Bill to the aspiration for a developed India, saying, “Viksit Bharat does not mean just infrastructure and economic data, but also inclusion of 50-% of the population in policy making.”

No party said it disagrees with this move in principle, Modi said, adding that they are just taking a political direction. He said that women never forgave those parties that opposed this move. “This did not happen in 2024 because the Bill was passed unanimously. Everyone was together at that time. Even today, it will not help anyone in particular. Everyone will get credit, not just the Treasury benches or Modi. Look at the election results over the last few decades. You can save yourselves from damage. Don’t give it political colour,” Modi said, referring to the Opposition.

Modi said he comes from an extremely backward society, thanking Dharmendra Yadav of the SP for pointing it out earlier in the day. He added that his constitutional duty was to take all sections along. “It is because of the Constitution that the country gave a person from an extremely backward caste so much opportunity,” he said.

Modi lauded the achievements of women and said their inclusion would improve the capability of the country. He requested the opposition not to see it politically but as a matter of national interest.

The PM said he had seen women’s leadership at the grassroots as Chief Minister, and their commitment accelerated progress. “A sensitivity will be infused here. The Parliament will be enriched,” Modi said. “There is no dearth of experienced and capable women in the country.”

Modi called upon members to pass the draft law unanimously, adding that the Bills should not be weighed politically, as half the population of the country had a right to be in Parliament. He said that the strength of the House would be increased so that no one suffers a loss. He added in a lighter vein that the government had thought about it earlier and the new Parliament was more spacious to accommodate more members.