Five takeaways from Modi’s Kolkata speech: Invoking ‘maha jungle raj’, ‘infiltrators’ to vowing ‘storm of change’

With the high-stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a large rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, declaring that a change was imminent in the state as the “countdown” for the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has begun.

The PM also laid out the BJP’s roadmap for Bengal in the event of the party coming to power after clinching the elections. The rally was attended by many BJP leaders and workers not only from Kolkata but also from districts from across the state. Here are some major takeaways from Modi’s speech.

Advertisement

Sharp attack on TMC

Claiming that the Mamata government was on its way out, Modi called it “nirmam sarkar (heartless government)”, saying: “Change in Bengal is now visible on the walls and deeply etched in the hearts of its people. The end of the ruthless government in Bengal is inevitable. The era of maha jungle raj in Bengal will end.”

The PM said the groundswell of support for the BJP was growing from all parts of the state. “That day is not far when the rule of law will once again be established in Bengal. Those who break the law and commit atrocities will not be spared. Not a single TMC oppressor will be spared…. It (TMC) cannot stop the storm of change,” he said, adding that the Bengal envisioned by its icons would be built by the BJP.

SIR, ‘infiltrators’

Slamming the TMC for opposing the Election Commission (EC)’s contentious special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to “protect infiltrators”, Modi alleged that illegal immigration under the Mamata government has brought a demographic change in different parts of the state.

Advertisement

“They (TMC) support infiltrators. Because of this, Bengal’s roti, beti and maati are under threat. Due to infiltration, Bengal’s demography is changing. There is an attempt to make Hindus a minority. When the issue of giving citizenship to (Hindu) refugees arises, TMC opposes it because their vote bank matters more. They even resist removing the names of dead people from voter lists,” the PM said.

“TMC even tries to carry this chaos to the Parliament. You have seen how papers are torn in Parliament and discussions are obstructed. The country is shocked by such shameful behavior.”

The issues of the SIR and alleged infiltration have emerged as key planks for the contenders in Bengal electoral battle, especially the TMC and the BJP, with Mamata maintaining that this voter list revision exercise was aimed at disenfranchising sections of genuine voters.

‘Criminalisation of politics’

Modi alleged that the Mamata administration has been operating with “support of goons and criminals”. “Extortion and cut money are their sources of income. To strengthen such gangs, they bring infiltrators,” he charged.

In an apparent bid to counter Mamata’s “Ma, Maati, Manush” pitch, the PM said: “Everyone has seen how TMC stands beside criminals. Horrific crimes like acid attacks are increasing in Bengal… Such a situation cannot be accepted in a land that worships Shakti. I promise the mothers and sisters of Bengal: Bless the BJP. Under a BJP government women will be safe and criminals will be in jail. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

He also said, ‘This fight is not only to change a government but to save the soul of Bengal. This fight is for freedom from cut money, for freedom from fear.”

Out-migration, development

Raising the issue of rising migration from Bengal for jobs, the PM accused the TMC government of “imposing the curse of migration on Bengal’s youth”, who are, he said, among the most talented, skilled and hardworking people.

Noting that Bengal once drove the development of the entire country and

led in trade and industry, he said its youth were now forced to go to other states in search of jobs.

“First Congress, then the Communists, and now the TMC—one after another they came, filled their own pockets, and stalled development in Bengal. Bengal has fallen behind in infrastructure. Industries have shut down. Jobs are openly sold under the TMC government. Recruitment is plagued with corruption… Fulfilling the dream that Bengal’s youth should find employment within Bengal itself, is Modi’s guarantee,” he said, adding that “when TMC goes, good governance will come to Bengal”.

Highlighting his move earlier in the day to unveil and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth more than Rs 18,000 crore for Bengal, the PM said, “These projects will further strengthen connectivity in the state. Farmers, traders, students, and common people will benefit from them.”

President protocol ‘lapses’

The PM said it was disgraceful that the TMC was going after constitutional institutions like the EC.

He also accused the TMC of “crossing all limits” by “insulting” President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the party had insulted not only the head of the state but also tribals and the Constitution.

Last week, a controversy erupted due to “protocol lapses” during President Murmu’s visit to West Bengal’s Siliguri for an international Santal conference. This led to a war of words between Mamata and the BJP leadership.