scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

PM Modi’s statement on BJP coming to power in Kerala overambitious: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The CPM leader says the people of Kerala are aware of the problems being faced by the minorities and know who is responsible for the situation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)
Listen to this article
PM Modi’s statement on BJP coming to power in Kerala overambitious: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the BJP would come to power in the state as “overambitious”.

While hailing the BJP’s performance in Assembly polls in three Northeast states, Modi said Thursday that the results had disproved the allegations about the saffron party being anti-Christian, adding that a “BJP coalition would come to power in Kerala also” as the people would “realise that the Left and the Congress have joined hands to loot the state”.

Reacting to Modi’s comment, the CPM leader said in a statement that the people of Kerala were aware of the problems being faced by the minorities and knew who was responsible for the situation.

“The minorities, who face severe persecution from the Sangh Parivar, cannot take a pro-BJP stand,” he said. Some people may be making adjustments with the BJP for temporary gains. But construing such adjustments as representing the minorities’ common nature would be a blunder, he further said.

Also Read
The blemish in BJP’s Tripura win: Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma pays for mis...
assembly election results, tripura assembly election results, nagaland assembly election results, meghalaya assembly election results
Election Results 2023 Analysis: BJP and allies back in power in Northeast...
Rahul Gandhi's Cambridge speech: ‘Modi blowing my country to smithereens ...
Kasbapeth Ravindra Dhangekar
A BJP bastion falls at the hands of former Shiv Sainik: Who is Ravindra D...

Vijayan said Kerala had always proved that communal forces would not have a place on its soil. The days ahead would see the “Kerala model of secularism” gaining ground across the country, he added.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 19:23 IST
Next Story

Voluntary outfits come together to protest ‘Land Jihad’, demand govt to remove encroachments from forts

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close