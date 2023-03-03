PM Modi’s statement on BJP coming to power in Kerala overambitious: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the BJP would come to power in the state as “overambitious”.

While hailing the BJP’s performance in Assembly polls in three Northeast states, Modi said Thursday that the results had disproved the allegations about the saffron party being anti-Christian, adding that a “BJP coalition would come to power in Kerala also” as the people would “realise that the Left and the Congress have joined hands to loot the state”.

Reacting to Modi’s comment, the CPM leader said in a statement that the people of Kerala were aware of the problems being faced by the minorities and knew who was responsible for the situation.

“The minorities, who face severe persecution from the Sangh Parivar, cannot take a pro-BJP stand,” he said. Some people may be making adjustments with the BJP for temporary gains. But construing such adjustments as representing the minorities’ common nature would be a blunder, he further said.

Vijayan said Kerala had always proved that communal forces would not have a place on its soil. The days ahead would see the “Kerala model of secularism” gaining ground across the country, he added.