Politics | ‘Nari Shakti for New India’: PM Modi, other leaders extend Women’s Day greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders on Wednesday saluted “Nari Shakti (women’s power)” and praised the role of women in India’s progress.

Talking to Twitter, Modi said, “On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress.”

Sharing a compilation video of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, the prime minister, using the hashtag “Nari Shakti for New India”, said the government would continue to work to further women’s empowerment. Soon after, the hashtag ‘Nari Shakti for New India’ started to trend on Twitter, with several BJP leaders extending their greetings on Women’s day as well.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted women’s power and said, “India is proud of its resilient Nari-Shakti.” In a tweet, he said, “While they contribute to building the nation with countless sacrifices, their individual stories of courage, grit and determination ignite our minds with inspiration.”

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the power of “Nari Shakti” was “ingrained” in today’s civilisational ethos. “…the women of India are exploring unchartered territories and giving a fillip to India’s development story. Let us continue to encourage & support the cause of #NariShaktiForNewIndia in spirit & action,” she tweeted.

March 8 has been observed as International Women’s Day every year since 1975 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. The day is observed to highlight the importance of the fight against gender biases and to bring attention to matters such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Recalling the contributions of women from all walks of life, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Modi-led government was “relentlessly working: towards the empowerment of women through various schemes and programmes”.

“From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world, to being posted on warships, Indian women are breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces,” Singh tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “On International Women’s Day, applaud the efforts and the accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. Their contributions are indispensable to Atmanirbhar Bharat’s growth story.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video on PM Modi’s tip to Haryana BJP leader Sudha Yadav to utilise her MPLADS fund for women and children. It led to Yadav ensuring that an all-girls school was built in Rewari and Mahendragrah districts.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju posted a picture on Twitter and said, “We are very proud of Indian Women’s role in the progress of our country”.

On #InternationalWomensDay2023 I salute our Nari Shakti. We are very proud of Indian Women’s role in the progress of our country. @narendramodi Govt is continously taking drastic steps for empowering Women #NariShaktiForNewIndia 🙏

Meanwhile, the Congress too extended its greetings on Women’s Day and said, “Women are fun, fearless and phenomenal. And we are committed to gender equity and empowerment more than ever before”.

Taking a pledge to provide equal rights to every woman, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a clipping on Twitter and said that without them, India is incomplete.

Calling women the “voice of change”, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, promised to fight to enhance women’s participation in politics and decision-making.

The United Nations Observance of International Women’s Day, under the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, recognizes and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.