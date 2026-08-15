Youth, self-reliance, women’s quota: PM Modi’s 5-point roadmap for Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on 80th Independence Day sought to frame his government’s next roadmap around five broad themes: a larger promise to the youth, especially through jobs and opportunities; self-reliance in an increasingly uncertain global order; faster governance and reforms; a more ambitious push for manufacturing, technology and exports; and a renewed political pitch around women’s reservation and national security.

In the long list of Modi’s announcements and targets was a recurring political message — that the BJP-led NDA government’s record since 2014, he said, has been defined by speed, self-confidence and the ability to withstand global crises, and that the same approach will be needed to realise the goal of a developed India or Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Here are the five takeaways from the PM’s address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, which marked his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech.

Focus on youth: jobs, AI skills, free coaching

A large chunk of the PM’s new announcements in his speech was aimed at the youth, whom he described as the principal beneficiaries, and drivers, of the Viksit Bharat project. “When I am talking about Viksit Bharat, taking the country forward at great speed, who is going to benefit the most? It is the youth,” he said.

Highlighting more than 2.5 lakh registered startups under Start Up India and the Rs 1 lakh crore innovation fund, Modi told the young: “You come to us with your dreams, there will be no paucity of resources.”

The PM said one crore young people would be trained in AI skills over the next year, while a nationwide network of free online coaching would be created to reduce the financial burden on middle-class families dependent on private coaching. The government also plans a talent hunt among children aged five to 15 as part of its effort to make India a stronger contender for hosting the 2036 Olympics.

These proposals come days after the Gen Z-driven Jantar Mantar protests over the NEET paper leak issue led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Politically, this is also significant because of the youth’s concern over lack of jobs. The PM sought to broaden the definition of employment — projecting startups, AI, aviation, sports, drones, electric vehicles and the bio-economy, among other things, as emerging employment avenues, rather than dwell on conventional government or factory jobs. It would also allow the government to pitch its technology and education policies as a direct investment in the next generation.

Also Read | PM Modi keeps it striking with red Bandhani turban on Independence Day 2026

Energy security for Atmanirbharta

The PM’s second significant message was that self-reliance or Atmanirbharta is no longer simply an economic slogan but a response to a world in which access to critical resources is increasingly being used as leverage. “The world is weaponising resources, petrol, diesel, fertilisers, medicines, technology chips. Not just that, even land masses are being weaponised,” he said, referring to the wars and disruptions of the past few years.

Modi linked this directly to India’s energy needs, particularly as the country seeks to expand semiconductor manufacturing and AI data centres. “Energy security is the need of the hour,” he said, setting a target of 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047 and announcing that five new nuclear reactors would be built over the next decade. He also pointed to oil exploration in areas previously designated as no-go zones and the expansion of solar power from 2 GW before 2014 to 160 GW.

In this the political argument was clear — citing disruptions caused by Covid, the Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia to validate the government’s emphasis on Atmanirbharta. Modi contrasted this with the earlier faith in globalisation, arguing that countries now increasingly prioritise their own interests. The message is that India cannot afford strategic dependence — whether on oil, fertilisers, medicines, chips or technology — as it seeks to become a major economic power.

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Speed of governance

If there was one phrase that repeatedly ran through the PM’s speech, it was “speed”. Modi contrasted the period before 2014, which he said was marked by a “we will do it, something will happen” approach, with what he described as a new culture of delivery. “This speed has been seen for the first time since Independence,” he said, citing the acceleration in providing tap-water connections, gas connections, toilets and housing.

He similarly listed increases in defence production, electronics, railway coaches, mobile phones, patents and digital transactions as evidence of what he called the country’s new pace.

This refrain has a political purpose beyond presenting a report card. Having repeatedly campaigned on delivery and “maximum governance, minimum government”, Modi is now seeking to make speed itself a defining feature of his government’s record. He said India’s progress would require a change in “our work culture, our thinking and our speed of work” and called for faster reforms across government, society and industry.

This also sets the benchmark for the government’s next phase: not merely announcing schemes, but demonstrating that decisions can be translated into outcomes faster than in the past.

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Call for embracing global markets

Modi’s Atmanirbharta pitch was not presented as economic isolation. In fact, he coupled it with an aggressive export agenda. Referring to free trade agreements (FTAs) being negotiated or signed with around 40 countries, he urged the MSMEs to use the opening to enter global markets. “Indian products must hit the global markets. But we will have to beat global standards,” he said, stressing on cost, quality and scale.

This was expanded into what he called the “Sapt Dhara” — seven streams through which India can build global capabilities and become a developed country: manufacturing, food processing, technology and innovation, connectivity, security, green economy, and soft power. He called for complete manufacturing value chains, global-scale food exports, Made-in-India 6G, stronger defence exports, green hydrogen and renewable energy, and greater use of India’s cultural and creative strengths.

The political significance here is the evolution of the Make in India message, which is no longer simply that Indians should buy Indian products — it is now a call for

Indian companies to become globally competitive and Indian brands to command international markets. Modi even asked why 50 Indian companies should not be among the Fortune 500 and why Indian banks, pharmaceutical companies and professional firms should not become global leaders.

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Women’s quota, national security

The PM’s speech ended with two politically charged themes: women’s representation and the continuing ideological battle against the Maoist movement.

Modi made a direct appeal to all political parties to support the implementation of the 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. “You also take credit, but give our women their rights,” he said in a message directed at the Opposition while pressing for an early roll-out of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed by Parliament in 2023. This was a pointed political intervention because implementation of this constitutional amendment legislation is tied to the delimitation exercise and the subsequent allocation of seats. By invoking it from the Red Fort and asking all parties to support women’s representation, Modi sought to position the BJP and the government as advocates of a measure whose implementation remains politically consequential.

The security message was also layered. Modi warned against complacency after the decline of the Maoist violence, saying that while India had defeated Maoists with guns, “dimaagi Naxals” (people with Naxal mentality) continued to sit in institutions and influence policy. At the same time, national security was placed within the broader Atmanirbharta framework: India, he said, must become a global defence supplier, develop drones and counter-drone systems and take leadership in hypersonic defence technologies.