PM promises more development under BJP, warns Tripura: Left-Cong combine in govt will destroy your children’s future

In the last major rally before Tripura goes to the polls on February 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Left Front-Congress partnership and warned the people that if the opposition parties get a chance to form the next government they will “destroy” Tripura, as also destroy their children’s future.

Addressing the crowd at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here, Modi said the BJP has ushered in positive politics of development and progress, as against fear, panic and violence witnessed under the Left Front.

He said there will be more development work — in housing, connectivity, development, skill development, healthcare and power, among other sectors — if the BJP returns to power. “Yeh aapka sevak, aapke Modi ka aapko wada hai (this is a promise by your servant, your Modi),” he said.

“Water, house, power, road, healthcare…women face all kinds of problems. This beta (son) understands all these problems,” he said. “I am working day and night to solve those problems. I want your blessings. The double-engine government (BJP at the Centre and in the state) can give these benefits.”

“Delhi mein aapka ek beta baitha hai. Har maa ka dukh, behen ki peedha samajhta hai (a son of yours is sitting in Delhi. He understands the pain of every mother and sister). He is working to ensure that every family can get service without spending a single rupee under the Ayushman Bharat scheme”)

Warning people against the opposition combine, the PM said, “Under the Left Front, there was a one-point agenda — to extort subscriptions, intimidate people, and put up political flags. Agar jhanda nahi gaara toh danda maro; yahi kaam thha inka (if people didn’t put up Left parties’ flags, they would get beaten up; that was their work). As soon as a double-engine government was formed, 3 lakh families got pucca houses. When (a BJP-led) government is formed again, more houses will be rolled out for the poor.”

While he spoke of the BJP-led state government’s success stories over the last five years, along with funds allocated by the Centre to the state, much of Modi’s speech revolved around warning people about the “dangers” they would face if the Left-Congress coalition came to power. To avoid this, he asked people to stay “united”.

“The Left and the Congress can never develop Tripura,” he maintained. “They will always want Tripura to stay poor. Parties like them want people to be poor. They will divide on the basis of community, society…but people will have to stay united for the sake of their children’s future. If you get divided, they will make Tripura barbaad, destroy the future of your children. Every single vote is crucial for BJP and its allies. Please vote with full strength”, he said.

Beginning his speech in Bangla — “Tripurar bondhura, kyamon achen apnara? (friends of Tripura, how are you?)” — and wishing them in Kokborok — “Khulumkha” — Modi pointed toward the gathering of more than 15,000 people and said people of the state have resolved to give the NDA a second term. He told the people that the BJP-led government in Tripura worked hard to compensate for the damages done under three decades of Left Front governments.

Stressing that the HIRA — Highways, Internet-ways, Railways and Airways — model has laid a strong foundation for development and infrastructure over the last five years, Modi cited international connectivity projects such as the rail link between Agartala and Akhaura in Bangladesh and said the service would be commissioned soon. He also mentioned the Indo-Bangla friendship bridge over the Feni river, in the southern part of the state, and said the state is on its way towards becoming a great centre for business and trade in the Northeast.

Reiterating that the Left and Congress do ‘kushti’ (wrestling) in Kerala and ‘dosti’ (friendship) in Tripura, Modi cited the history of violence between the two sides in the past and said many Congress supporters were attacked and murdered under Left Front governments. He asked whether supporters of the grand old party would be able to forget their bitter past to come together with the Left.

With voters from tribal communities being seen as an important section in the elections, Modi on Monday met with people from tribal communities, including religious leaders such as Acharya Chitta Maharaj, who runs the Shanti Kali Mission, established by Acharya Shanti Kali, a local Hindu sect leader who was killed by armed insurgents in 2000. His followers now run a chain of 24 temples in the state and operate a few residential schools and hostels, especially in tribal-dominated areas.

The Prime Minister later tweeted, “Had an excellent meeting with leaders from tribal communities of Tripura. Talked about the steps our Governments have taken for tribal welfare.”