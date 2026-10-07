Modi at 25 years: No stopping until India becomes a developed country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed 25 years in public life, having served as Gujarat Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 and as Prime Minister since then.

On the occasion, Modi asserted that the country had grown from strength to strength and exhorted people to ensure that the nation achieved its dream of becoming “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

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Here are the key takeaways from the PM’s speech.

‘Here to stay’

Modi said he would “not stop, get tired, or get diverted from his path” until India became a developed country. “We will do it,” he repeatedly said in his speech, asserting that India would become a developed nation by 2047.

25 years of serving the people… I bow to 140 crore Indians for their trust and look forward to serving the nation with greater commitment in the times to come. https://t.co/rO1LXY9Csm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2026

The assertion that he was willing to continue came amid speculation over the past year about whether the Prime Minister, who turned 76 on September 17, would gradually bow out of active politics. His remarks suggest he is looking to remain at the helm for a long time and that the job of building his political legacy is far from over.

People’s blessings at the core

At a time when his government has been facing protests from Gen Z, Modi said the blessings of the people had been at the core of his political journey.

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“When I became CM of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, I had not thought that this moment would come. Today, I have been consistently serving as head of the government for 25 years. This is a result of the blessings of the people,” Modi said.

“I thank the BJP, NDA… and bow my head before the people of the country. So many elections happened in between, and the people always chose me to serve them. I bow before Indian democracy and the Constitution…,” he said.

“Today, I have prayed for 140 crore Indians and myself too. I prayed that God would give me the strength to serve my countrymen day and night. The biggest contribution to what I am today is that of the people of the country. They have been my biggest strength. The nation has given me everything, and so the biggest responsibility for the nation and its citizens is mine,” the PM said.

He said his accumulated political capital of 25 years belonged to the nation.

‘Still learning’

Recalling that he was the first student to reach class in school in Vadnagar, Modi said, “The hunger to learn became part of my life, and I still consider myself a student. Today, I prayed to God that my ability to learn should never diminish.”

He said, “When I look back, I only feel gratitude. I feel gratitude to every person and event that taught me anything. Those who made me win made me humble. Those who made me fall taught me to stand up.”

“Those who supported me showed me the power of faith, and those who opposed me taught me the strength of democracy,” the PM said.

He underlined, “Today I can say that no event in my life was useless; each taught me something.”

Modi mentioned the Bhuj earthquake, the Covid-19 pandemic and the media’s portrayal of him as experiences he continued to remember.

Acknowledging RSS

Modi acknowledged the contribution of swayamsevaks, describing them as people who had served the country “selflessly”.

“I have got the support of countless Swayamsevaks in this journey, and I bow before them,” he said. He added that the day was not only one to cherish memories, but also to say, “We will do it.”

He reiterated: “Viksit Bharat by 2047. We will do it.” None can stop a nation that brims with such self-confidence, Modi added.

“For me, 25 years is not about individual achievement… I spent my life in jungles and in mountains. I spent my life working for the organisation. Had I wanted to shine in electoral politics, I would have taken the plunge long ago. But my education taught me to live not for ambition but for the nation,” Modi said.

“Karma is my Dharma. Karma is my worship for the country,” Modi said, adding, “In Gujarat, my mantra was India’s development through Gujarat’s development. But I had little experience; all I had was faith in the people — something that became my strength. We did it in Gujarat; the world is watching it.”

Post-2014 years

The PM said that after 2014 his responsibilities grew and he faced multiple challenges.

The economy was being described as a “gone case”, the PM said.

“A desperate country wanted new confidence,” he said, adding that he told the country, “We will do it.”

He said the picture had changed again and that India’s resilience, rather than policy paralysis, was now discussed when the country faced problems.

Modi asserted that agricultural growth had broken all records over the past decade.

He said people from all communities faced common difficulties and that the solutions should also be for all. All “labharthis” (beneficiaries) should benefit from “saturation”, he said.

‘Revive India’s glory’

“We have to revive India’s ancient glory,” Modi said, adding that there was a time when India was synonymous with development.

“India showed the world the direction, but invaders burnt its universities and libraries,” the PM said, adding that the country’s courage never collapsed even then.

“Swami Vivekananda had said that a great Bharat would rise one day,” the PM said. He said Sri Aurobindo had also said that the “sun of India’s destiny” would rise one day and light the world.

The PM said there should be a resolve to make India the greatest nation in the world. He said the whole world was discussing India’s pilot today, and that a day would come when the world would discuss a “Made in India” plane.

“We have problems but 140 crore solutions,” he said, adding that this was a time to move forward with hard work.

He recalled how India had thrown off the British yoke, adding that he was confident that India would become a developed nation by 2047.

The PM also recalled how Article 370 was abrogated and how Naxalism and terrorism had been countered. “Humne ghar mein ghus kar maara hai (We have hit them in their homes),” he said.

Modi said it was important to decide today what had to be done to build a developed India by 2047, adding that India was moving in that direction. He said it was necessary to live and die for the country to become “Viksit Bharat”.