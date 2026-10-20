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Is Satheesan government soft on Pinarayi Vijayan? Question swirls amid Congress disquiet

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As Congress section criticises Satheesan govt's bid to go for preliminary probe instead of FIR against CPI(M) stalwart in "pay-off" case, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph calls the move “considerate, mature and practical”.

Is Satheesan govt soft on Vijayan? Question swirls amid Congress disquietKerala Chief Minister Satheesan, Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express photo)
Written by: Shaju Philip
5 min readThiruvanananthapuramOct 20, 2026 07:16 AM IST First published on: Oct 20, 2026 at 06:25 AM IST

There seems to be resentment in a section of the ruling Congress in Kerala over the state government’s “kid glove” approach towards state CPI(M) stalwart and ex-chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is facing a vigilance probe in the alleged payoff case involving his daughter Veena’s IT firm.

This discontent, voiced by several young Congress leaders and senior party functionaries, centres on the state Home Department’s delay in ordering a vigilance probe against Vijayan, his family members and others in the wake of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report last month.

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Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express Read More

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