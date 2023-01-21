Pinarayi govt’s man in Delhi, KV Thomas will also be its link to Latin Catholics

Eight months after he was expelled from the Congress, former Union minister K V Thomas has been rehabilitated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala that is looking to utilise him as a liaison with the BJP-led Centre and act as a bridge with the Latin Catholic community of fishermen at a time when the relations with it were damaged over the Vizhinjam seaport.

Thomas is the seniormost Latin Catholic politician from the state and will hold a Cabinet rank. He will act as the Kerala government’s special representative in Delhi. But the government’s detractors contend that the Cabinet rank for Thomas would cause an additional burden on the state, which is already in dire straits. During the previous LDF government’s term, the appointment of CPI(M) leader A Sampath to the same post had drawn flak after his 20-month tenure cost the state exchequer Rs 7.26 crore.

For external cooperation in Delhi, the state government currently has former diplomat Venu Rajamony as the officer on special duty in the rank of chief secretary rank. The state also has a senior IAS official posted as the resident commissioner in Delhi to look after its matters in the national capital.

On the administrative front, the LDF, according to insiders, expects the veteran Congress leader to liaison with the Centre on the state’s demands and developmental projects. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government hopes to utilise Thomas’ long innings in Delhi and close links across parties.

In Kerala, the government is aiming to convey the message that it would not jettison a prominent leader who walks out of the Congress. He will also be its link to the Catholic community in Ernakulam district, particularly in the urban belt of Kochi where the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has come out on top in successive elections. The LDF hopes that the appointment will send a positive signal to Latin Catholics at a time when the coastal community has been at loggerheads with the government over Vizhinjam port. Last week, the Latin Catholic Church alleged that the Left government had betrayed the community.

But it remains to be seen how successful Thomas proves to be as far as outreach to Latin Catholics is concerned, given that he failed to have any effect despite campaigning for the Left candidate during the Thrikakkara bypoll last year.

His relations with the Congress started to deteriorate after the party did not give him a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Thomas is a five-term Lok Sabha MP and has been elected to the state Assembly twice. Last April, Thomas attended a seminar that the CPI(M) organised during its party Congress in Kannur, defying the Congress’s directive. The party was enraged but the CPI(M) announced it would protect Thomas.

In the lead-up to the bypoll in Thrikkakara, Ernakulam, the following month, Thomas was sacked on charges of attending a CPI(M) convention organised in connection with the election. The CPI(M) expected the veteran leader to erode the Congress vote bank in the constituency, where he traditionally held sway. But, the Congress trounced the Left candidate, illustrating the limits to Thomas’ influence in the constituency.

Reacting to the appointment of Thomas, Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said, “Thomas has been made a broker between the CPI(M) and the BJP. It is meant to cement the relationship between both parties. Thomas has been in touch with Sangh Parivar leaders and the CPI(M) wanted him to work as a middleman for many illegal dealings.”