Picture this: Hemant Soren wins trust vote, Azad addresses first rally after Cong exit, and more

Indian politics saw an eventful day today, from Chief Minister Hemant Soren winning the floor test amid allegations and Ghulam Nabi Azad addressing his maiden rally in Jammu and Kashmir after resigning from the Congress, to leader Rahul Gandhi arriving at Ahmedabad as Gujarat gears up for the Assembly polls. We take a look at the major political events of the day through pictures:

Soren wins trust vote

The Hemant Soren-led government proved its majority in the Jharkhand Assembly Monday. Soren had called for a trust vote amid allegations of MLA-poaching in the state. None of the MLAs of the JMM-led UPA alliance voted against the ruling government.

Soren along with United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs arrived for the floor test in the State Assembly during a one-day special session in Ranchi on Monday morning, Sept. 5. (PTI) Soren along with United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs arrived for the floor test in the State Assembly during a one-day special session in Ranchi on Monday morning, Sept. 5. (PTI)

Azad’s maiden rally after quitting Congress

Addressing his maiden rally in Jammu and Kashmir after resigning from the Congress, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad stressed that his new party would bring together the people of the two provinces of the Union Territory, with its topmost agenda being restoration of statehood to J&K and “protection of the rights of locals” to land and employment.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit Congress party, interacted with his supporters in Jammu on Monday, Sept. 5. (PTI) Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit Congress party, interacted with his supporters in Jammu on Monday, Sept. 5. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Ahmedabad

Amid the upcoming state elections in Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday. In a major jolt to the Congress, Gujarat Youth Congress president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela resigned from the Congress alleging allotment of posts in exchange of money and the alleged control of the Gandhi family on the party, a day before the arrival of Gandhi in Ahmedabad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by party workers on his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday, Sept. 5. (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by party workers on his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday, Sept. 5. (PTI)

President Murmu awards educators

President President Droupadi Murmu presents an award to a teacher at a function on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, Sept. 5. (PTI)

Bihar political stalwarts meet up