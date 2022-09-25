Picture this: From Opposition unity at INLD rally to Nitish, Lalu meeting Sonia

Indian politics saw some interesting developments today, from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hinting at stepping down from the post to prominent leaders from different parties calling for Opposition unity at a rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to commemorate the 109th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. Here we take a look at the major political events of the day through pictures.

Calls for Opposition unity in Fatehabad, Haryana

Various leaders took a dig at the ruling BJP and its policies at the INLD rally. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Various leaders took a dig at the ruling BJP and its policies at the INLD rally. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Former Haryana CM and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala organised a rally in Haryana’s Fatehabad to mark the 109th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, which was attended by Opposition leaders like Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Urging all Opposition parties to come together, Kumar said, “If all these parties get together, they (BJP) won’t be able to win at all in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.” He added that he has “spoken at length with Sharad Pawar” and also “requested the Congress” to join them.

In running to be Congress’ next president, Ashok Gehlot hints at stepping down as Rajasthan CM

Ashok Gehlot during his visit to the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer on Sunday. (PTI photo) Ashok Gehlot during his visit to the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer on Sunday. (PTI photo)

Hours before the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met this evening, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hinted for the first time that he might step down from his post. The 71-year-old veteran leader is in the running to be the Congress’s next president. Speaking to reporters in Jaisalmer, he listed the posts he has had over the years, and said, “It is on my mind that the new generation should get a chance. Everyone should come together to give leadership to the country.” The CLP meeting is currently underway.

In more displays of Opposition unity, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav meet Sonia Gandhi

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav after meeting Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav after meeting Sonia Gandhi . (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Current Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, along with former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her Delhi residence today, in another bid for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This meeting is believed to be very crucial in forging an alliance to take on the ruling BJP, and shows that efforts are on to reconcile differences between the Congress and some regional parties that have been at loggerheads traditionally. This was also Kumar’s first meeting with Gandhi since he severed ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to form the government in Bihar in August.

AAP CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann interact with youth in poll-bound Gujarat

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann address youngsters during an interactive session on the subject- “Employment for Youth” at Naroda. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann addressed a gathering of youth in Ahmedabad today, where the former targeted both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in the state, where the Assembly elections are due this December. “I was seeing a wonderful message being shared in a Gujarat WhatsApp group that I follow. It says if you vote for Congress, then Sonia Gandhi’s son will prosper. If you vote for BJP, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah’s son will prosper, and if you vote for AAP, then every single child of Gujarat will prosper,” Kejriwal said.

Former Kerala minister and veteran Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed passes away

During the Congress regime from 2011 to 2016, Aryadan Muhammed had been power minister in the Oommen Chandy government. (Wikimedia Commons) During the Congress regime from 2011 to 2016, Aryadan Muhammed had been power minister in the Oommen Chandy government. (Wikimedia Commons)

Veteran Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed, who had served as a minister in Kerala for four terms, died in Kozhikode today. He was 87. Muhammed, a prominent Muslim face of Congress in Kerala, was elected to the state Assembly eight times from the Nilambur constituency in Malappuram. In Malappuram, Muhammed had run into controversies several times after he dared to take on Indian Union Muslim League, which dominated the Muslim politics in Malappuram.