Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Picture This: From Rajasthan to Kerala, the most talked about political events today

Here we take a look at the major political events of the day through pictures.

(Clockwise) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Farmer association leaders pasting payfarmer poster on a bus, Punjab CM bhagwant Mann, Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

From the Rajasthan Congress crisis to the Punjab Assembly session, many events created a political buzz on Tuesday. We take a look at the major events of the day, through pictures.

Punjab Assembly session begins; trust vote on Oct 3

After last week’s war-of-words between the AAP government and Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the latter’s decision to withdraw permission to convene a special session, the Punjab Assembly Tuesday convened for a special sitting. It began with the House paying tributes to former Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon and other personalities who have died recently. Later, amid protests by the Opposition, the House decided to to vote on a confidence motion against the Bhagwant Mann-led government on October 3.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Vidhansabha Session. (Express Photo)

Rajasthan Congress crisis continues, Sonia Gandhi briefed about situation

As the crisis in Rajasthan Congress continues, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken on Monday said Congress president Sonia Gandhi was briefed about the political developments in Rajasthan. “She has sought a written report. It is unfortunate that Rajasthan CLP meeting could not take place,” he said. He further termed the actions of Gehlot’s loyalists as ‘undisciplined.’

The Congress in Rajasthan found itself in a crisis Sunday as 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM. The open rebellion has also put Gehlot’s Congress president’s run in a deadlock.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo)

After Congress’ ‘payCM’ poster, farmers association introduces ‘pay farmers’ 

Taking inspiration from the Congress party’s payCM posters, Karnataka Farmers’ Association Raitha Sangha has come up with new posters which read ‘pay farmers’, demanding scientific prices for crops. Leader Darshan Puttanaiah and several others staged a protest by posting it on government buses on Tuesday.

The Congress’s poster, resembling the design and logo of Paytm, a digital payments company, contained an image of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a QR code format and if scanned, the image directed people to the 40percentsarkara.com website launched by the Congress. The posters are part of a Congress campaign alleging widespread corruption in awarding contracts for government works and in recruitment.

Congress party workers pasting on a bus a poster with QR code and the phrase ‘PayCM’. (Express Photo)

Day 20 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra begins from Kerala’s Malappuram

On its 20th day, Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Tuesday began from Kerala’s Malappuram district with hundreds of party workers and supporters walking alongside Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, is likely to interact with farmers later in the day. The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Malappuram, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI)

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 01:03:55 pm
