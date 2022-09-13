Picture This: From Kashmir to Kerala, the most talked about political events today

From Bengal BJP’s protest against the TMC government’s corruption to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s election campaign in Gujarat, many events created a political buzz on Tuesday. We take a look at the major political events of the day, through pictures.

Violence erupts in BJP protest in Bengal, several leaders detained

Violence erupted in many parts of West Bengal as BJP workers, who were marching to the state secretariat in protest against the TMC government, clashed with the police. While thousands of BJP workers, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee were detained, angry protesters torched police vehicles in many places. Several police officers and the saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the melee. The campaign ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ (march to secretariat) is one of the party’s biggest campaigns since its 2021 poll defeat.

Security personnel detain BJP supporters during their ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government, at Santragachi in Howrah district, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Security personnel detain BJP supporters during their ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government, at Santragachi in Howrah district, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Kejriwal intensifies election campaign in Gujarat, says, ‘Congress is finished’, ‘BJP losing’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the assembly polls, today said the BJP is set to lose the upcoming elections in the state and that the Congress was “finished”. Claiming that the AAP would be the winner, he said his party will contest from all the seats in Gujarat in the Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

On Day 6 of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul completes 100 km

On the 6th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today completed 100 km of the 3,570-km march. Congress leaders who resumed the padayatra from Kaniyapuram in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning witnessed spells of rain and scores of people lined up on the roadsides to meet them. Rahul Gandhi, who marched without an umbrella with others, said though the participants suffered from blisters on their feet, the campaign would go on. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with whom the Congress exchanged salvos on Monday regarding the days the Yatra would be spending in Kerala as compared to Uttar Pradesh, said they have no reason to oppose the march, but will respond to any unfair criticism.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (Express Photo) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (Express Photo)

PDP’s self-rule formula can resolve J&K issue, says Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said her party’s self-rule formula can resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir without compromising the sovereignty of India and Pakistan. Accusing the BJP of turning Jammu and Kashmir into a prison Mufti said her party will take a decision on pre-poll alliance only after the bugle for the assembly elections is sounded.