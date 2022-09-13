scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Picture This: From Kashmir to Kerala, the most talked about political events today

Here we take a look at the major political events of the day through pictures.

(Clockwise) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, BJP protest in West Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

From Bengal BJP’s protest against the TMC government’s corruption to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s election campaign in Gujarat, many events created a political buzz on Tuesday. We take a look at the major political events of the day, through pictures.

Violence erupts in BJP protest in Bengal, several leaders detained

Violence erupted in many parts of West Bengal as BJP workers, who were marching to the state secretariat in protest against the TMC government, clashed with the police. While thousands of BJP workers, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee were detained, angry protesters torched police vehicles in many places. Several police officers and the saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the melee. The campaign ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ (march to secretariat) is one of the party’s biggest campaigns since its 2021 poll defeat.

Security personnel detain BJP supporters during their ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government, at Santragachi in Howrah district, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Kejriwal intensifies election campaign in Gujarat, says, ‘Congress is finished’, ‘BJP losing’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the assembly polls, today said the BJP is set to lose the upcoming elections in the state and that the Congress was “finished”. Claiming that the AAP would be the winner, he said his party will contest from all the seats in Gujarat in the Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On Day 6 of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul completes 100 km

On the 6th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today completed 100 km of the 3,570-km march.  Congress leaders who resumed the padayatra from Kaniyapuram in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning witnessed spells of rain and scores of people lined up on the roadsides to meet them. Rahul Gandhi, who marched without an umbrella with others, said though the participants suffered from blisters on their feet, the campaign would go on. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with whom the Congress exchanged salvos on Monday regarding the days the Yatra would be spending in Kerala as compared to Uttar Pradesh, said they have no reason to oppose the march, but will respond to any unfair criticism.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (Express Photo)

PDP’s self-rule formula can resolve J&K issue, says Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said her party’s self-rule formula can resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir without compromising the sovereignty of India and Pakistan. Accusing the BJP of turning Jammu and Kashmir into a prison Mufti said her party will take a decision on pre-poll alliance only after the bugle for the assembly elections is sounded.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti speaks during a felicitation program, at the party office in Jammu, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 09:34:41 pm
Next Story

Lack of exposure to UK conditions behind series loss: Dean Elgar

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement