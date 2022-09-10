Picture This: From J&K to Tamil Nadu, the most talked about political events today

From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with pastor George Ponnaiah to posters projecting Nitish Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many events created a political buzz on Saturday. We take a look at the major political events of the day, through pictures.

Another poster of Nitish, this time outside SP office: ‘UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar’

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, a billboard with pictures of both leaders appeared outside the SP office in Lucknow, reading “UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar”, which translates to “if Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted”.

“If these states decide (to go for a change), then nothing will be left (for others). If we see the political map, the BJP would be nowhere,” SP leader I P Singh, the man behind the banner, told news agency PTI.

Even though Nitish, who had met several Opposition leaders in the national capital this week to forge a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has categorically rejected reports indicating his national ambitions, this is the second time posters have been put up picturing him as an equal force against PM Modi. Earlier, some posters outside the JD(U) office in Bihar asserted that Kumar will make an India of “Ek Samaaj, Shrestha Samaaj” in 2024. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have 120 (80 and 40, respectively) MPs in Lok Sabha.

A banner of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav indicating their alliance for 2024 parliamentary elections, outside SP headquarters in Lucknow, Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A banner of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav indicating their alliance for 2024 parliamentary elections, outside SP headquarters in Lucknow, Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Day 3: Rahul meets controversial pastor

On the third day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi today met Tamil pastor George Ponnaiah, whom BJP alleged was earlier arrested for “Hindu hatred.” A video clip of the meeting has gone viral, in which Rahul is heard asking, “Jesus Christ is a form of God, is that right?” To which, Ponnaiah responds: “He is the only God.”

Congress’ General Secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, meanwhile, dismissed the criticism as “Typical BJP mischief”.

Rahul meets Pastor George Ponniah. Screen Grab Rahul meets Pastor George Ponniah. Screen Grab

BJP celebrates its three years in power in Karnataka

The BJP in Karnataka organised a ‘Jan Spandana’ event today, attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Smriti Irani, to celebrate its three years in power. The event, postponed multiple times due to various reasons, was held in the Rural Bengaluru district.

At the event, Union Minister Smriti Irani targetted the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra saying Rahul “was traveling with a person who called for breaking India”. The BJP leader was making an indirect reference to Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who had recently switched sides from the Communist Party of India.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai with Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and others during a rally ‘Janaspandana’ to celebrate the completion of one year of Basavaraj Bommai as CM and three years of BJP government in the state, in Doddaballapur, Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai with Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and others during a rally ‘Janaspandana’ to celebrate the completion of one year of Basavaraj Bommai as CM and three years of BJP government in the state, in Doddaballapur, Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022.

Electoral rolls row: PAGD holds an all-party meeting

As the row over including non-locals in the electoral rolls continues in Jammu and Kashmir, a meeting convened by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu today decided to set up a committee to plan future strategy on the issue. The meeting was attended by Congress and all the five constituents of the PAGD – NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, and Awami National Conference. Political parties in Jammu Kashmir have been opposing non-locals in the voting list.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, PDP President National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and others during a press conference after the all political party meeting, in Jammu, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

(With PTI inputs)